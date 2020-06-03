3 Lions Question Marks Heading into 2020 Season

During the offseason, the Detroit Lions attempted to address some of the issues that plagued a roster that only finished with three victories last season.

General manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia are embarking on one of their most important seasons in their professional careers.

While the last twelve months certainly have not gone according to plan, their are a few signs of hope that Detroit can turns things around in 2020.

The return of Matthew Stafford should at least instill a renewed sense of hope based upon his level of play prior to his season-ending back injury.

Free-agent signings addressed some areas of concern on the defensive side of the football while the recent draft worked to aid the offensive line and rushing attack.

Heading into the upcoming 2020 season, here are three concerns that still need to be answered.

1.) How will T.J. Hockenson perform his second season in Detroit?

Hockenson's rookie campaign ended with 32 catches, 367 yards and just two touchdowns in 12 games.

That's not eye-popping, by any means.

In terms of rookie seasons for tight ends, however, it's actually on par with many of the best players at the position today.

Detroit must find a way to incorporate Hockenson even more in their offensive game plan to justify his selection that high in the first-round of the 2019 NFL draft.

2.) What role will linebacker Jarrad Davis have on defense?

Davis hasn't performed to the level Detroit envisioned when they made him the 21st selection in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

In 2019, Davis ranked 94th out of 99 linebackers, as graded by Pro Football Focus. In his three-year NFL career, Davis has never earned a PFF grade over 53.

He has the ability to pressure the quarterback when called upon, but his pass coverage oftentimes left Detroit at a disadvantage on defense.

With the addition of Jamie Collins, Reggie Ragland and an emerging Jahlani Tavai, Davis' time on the football field maybe reduced.

With that said, he must make the best use of opportunities given, and it will interesting what role Davis will have this upcoming season.

3.) How aggressive will the Lions offense be in 2020?

Detroit drafted two guards and an additional running back with the intention of improving a rushing attack that failed to leave an imprint last season.

While Stafford is returning, how cautious will Detroit be to ensure he remains healthy and upright in 2020?

Look for Detroit to rush the ball even more in 2020, while also calling more short passing plays to a talented trio of running backs that possess pass-catching abilities.

Detroit still will likely test defenses with Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones, but not at a same clip as last season.