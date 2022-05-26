3 Lions Players to Watch during OTAs

Read more on the three Detroit Lions players to watch closely during Organized Team Activities.

Preparations for the 2022 season are in full bloom for the Detroit Lions, as they have kicked off organized team activities at their Allen Park practice facility.

The storylines are aplenty, with a sense of higher expectations for the Dan Campbell-led squad than a year ago.

With that said, here are three Lions players to watch closely during OTAs.

Jared Goff

Goff enters year No. 2 as the Lions' starter under center, and he must perform better than he did during his inaugural campaign in the Motor City.

Luckily for his sake, he has a new pair of receivers that should enhance his performance. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes added two vertical threats for Goff and the passing game this offseason: Veteran receiver DJ Chark, via free agency, and former Alabama standout wideout Jameson Williams, via the draft.

Williams won't be on the field during OTAs, as he's still recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered during the Crimson Tide's national title game loss to Clemson.

However, Chark, the Lions' No. 1 wideout entering the 2022 campaign, is expected to be an on-field participant. So, it'll be interesting to see how him and Goff gel, as the team goes through its first round of practices in preparation for the upcoming season.

Jeff Okudah

One of the most interesting topics heading into OTAs is the roster status of third-year defensive back Jeff Okudah.

He struggled mightily during his rookie campaign in 2020, and then played in a lone contest in 2021 after suffering an Achilles' injury in Week 1.

He's no shoe-in to be a member of the Lions a year from now, so he's entering an ultra critical stage in his pro career. He must prove that he's deserving of being an NFL-caliber defensive back, or face the possibility of losing his roster spot altogether at the conclusion of the upcoming campaign.

He's off to a positive start for himself in OTAs, as he's already been seen on the Lions' Allen Park practice field.

Levi Onwuzurike

Speaking of players that need to prove themselves, defensive end Levi Onwuzurike stands at the front of the line.

The 2021 second-round pick put together a disappointing rookie campaign, recording just 35 total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.

For the Lions to take the next step as a team in 2022, Onwuzurike will need to from a personal standpoint, as well.

There's a chance that the Washington product will be able to, as unbeknownst to many until recently, he was dealing with a back injury last season that made it painful to even sit during team meetings.

Now that Onwuzurike has seemingly gotten past that and has gotten stronger, there are no excuses for the second-year pro.

"I feel a lot better. It’s a big difference,” Onwuzurike told reporters earlier this month. “The thing y’all don’t realize is as rookies, we play football year-round. Our first break from football was this past offseason. It was nice to get a break. Focus on yourself. Focus on your body. Relax, unwind and all that stuff."

Onwuzurike is in a better state physically now, heading into his second season in a Lions uniform.

“You don’t really stop feeling it. Everybody is going to feel your back. It’s when does it start feeling better," he added. "About a couple months ago, I started feeling better and better and better, so now I’m at a good place. It doesn’t hurt anymore. I can get off. I enjoy playing football. I come out here every morning and it’s fun.”