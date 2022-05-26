Skip to main content

3 Lions Players to Watch during OTAs

Read more on the three Detroit Lions players to watch closely during Organized Team Activities.

Preparations for the 2022 season are in full bloom for the Detroit Lions, as they have kicked off organized team activities at their Allen Park practice facility. 

The storylines are aplenty, with a sense of higher expectations for the Dan Campbell-led squad than a year ago. 

With that said, here are three Lions players to watch closely during OTAs.

Jared Goff

Goff enters year No. 2 as the Lions' starter under center, and he must perform better than he did during his inaugural campaign in the Motor City. 

Luckily for his sake, he has a new pair of receivers that should enhance his performance. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes added two vertical threats for Goff and the passing game this offseason: Veteran receiver DJ Chark, via free agency, and former Alabama standout wideout Jameson Williams, via the draft.

Williams won't be on the field during OTAs, as he's still recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered during the Crimson Tide's national title game loss to Clemson. 

However, Chark, the Lions' No. 1 wideout entering the 2022 campaign, is expected to be an on-field participant. So, it'll be interesting to see how him and Goff gel, as the team goes through its first round of practices in preparation for the upcoming season.

Jeff Okudah 

One of the most interesting topics heading into OTAs is the roster status of third-year defensive back Jeff Okudah

He struggled mightily during his rookie campaign in 2020, and then played in a lone contest in 2021 after suffering an Achilles' injury in Week 1.

He's no shoe-in to be a member of the Lions a year from now, so he's entering an ultra critical stage in his pro career. He must prove that he's deserving of being an NFL-caliber defensive back, or face the possibility of losing his roster spot altogether at the conclusion of the upcoming campaign. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

hockenson5

Fans React to Hockenson Catch: Why Does He Always Have to Fall Down?

Detroit Lions are hoping tight end T.J. Hockenson can take the next step forward in his career in 2022.

1 hour ago
mitchell5

Scouting TE James Mitchell

SI All Lions provides its scouting report on Detroit Lions rookie tight end James Mitchell.

2 hours ago
brockers5

Is DL Michael Brockers' Roster Spot Safe in 2022?

Could Michael Brockers be a surprise cut ahead of the 2022 NFL season?

18 hours ago

He's off to a positive start for himself in OTAs, as he's already been seen on the Lions' Allen Park practice field. 

USATSI_16746469_168388382_lowres (2)

Levi Onwuzurike 

Speaking of players that need to prove themselves, defensive end Levi Onwuzurike stands at the front of the line.  

The 2021 second-round pick put together a disappointing rookie campaign, recording just 35 total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.

For the Lions to take the next step as a team in 2022, Onwuzurike will need to from a personal standpoint, as well.

There's a chance that the Washington product will be able to, as unbeknownst to many until recently, he was dealing with a back injury last season that made it painful to even sit during team meetings.

Now that Onwuzurike has seemingly gotten past that and has gotten stronger, there are no excuses for the second-year pro. 

"I feel a lot better. It’s a big difference,” Onwuzurike told reporters earlier this month. “The thing y’all don’t realize is as rookies, we play football year-round. Our first break from football was this past offseason. It was nice to get a break. Focus on yourself. Focus on your body. Relax, unwind and all that stuff." 

Onwuzurike is in a better state physically now, heading into his second season in a Lions uniform. 

“You don’t really stop feeling it. Everybody is going to feel your back. It’s when does it start feeling better," he added. "About a couple months ago, I started feeling better and better and better, so now I’m at a good place. It doesn’t hurt anymore. I can get off. I enjoy playing football. I come out here every morning and it’s fun.”

hockenson5
News

Fans React to Hockenson Catch: Why Does He Always Have to Fall Down?

By John Maakaron1 hour ago
mitchell5
News

Scouting TE James Mitchell

By Daniel Kelly2 hours ago
brockers5
News

Is DL Michael Brockers' Roster Spot Safe in 2022?

By John Maakaron18 hours ago
avila5
News

Barstool Sports' Chris Castellani: Tigers 'Absolutely Suck at Developing Hitters'

By John Maakaron21 hours ago
aidan5
News

8 Burning Questions for Detroit Lions ahead of OTAs

By Christian Booher23 hours ago
swift5
News

2022 Stat Prediction for D'Andre Swift

By Vito ChircoMay 25, 2022
goff5
News

Chris Simms Ranks Jared Goff Below Tua Tagovailoa in QB Rankings

By John MaakaronMay 24, 2022
flowers5
News

Detroit Lions Rank 14th in Dead-Cap Money Owed in 2022

By John MaakaronMay 24, 2022