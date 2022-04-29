5 Facts You Should Know about Aidan Hutchinson

Read more on the five facts you should know about new Detroit Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson.

The Lions got their pass rusher of today and the future with their selection of Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson at No. 2 overall. The game-changing defender is a potentially generational talent that will immediately boost the productivity of Detroit's pass-rushing unit in 2022.

He's a home-run pick from a PR perspective, as well, due to the fact that he's a product of not only the University of Michigan but also Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child High School.

"To the city, just know I'm going to give it my all.... It was the Lions all the way. The whole draft process, I wanted them to pick me," Hutchinson said, after being taken by the Lions.

Without further ado, here are five quick facts you should know about the former Wolverines standout.

1.) He might have a future on "Dancing with the Stars"

He did competitive dance with his older sisters for two years, which might've helped the big man become the agile defender that he is today.

2.) Hutchinson was not always a football player

He played lacrosse throughout grade school and high school, and did not play tackle football until reaching the seventh grade.

3.) Hutchinson is the University of Michigan's record-holder for sacks in a single season

Hutchinson set Michigan's record for sacks in a single season in 2021, with 14. The man whose record he broke: His father, Chris Hutchinson, who had set the single-season record of 11 back in 1992.

4.) He excelled both inside and outside the classroom at Michigan

Not only was Hutchinson a standout on the field at U-M (a consensus All-American in 2021 and the '21 Woodson-Nagurski Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year), but he also excelled inside the classroom. He was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree during his time at Michigan (2019-21). Now, the hope is that he brings his smarts both on and off the field to the Lions locker room.

5.) He possesses strong leadership qualities

He was twice voted a team captain by his teammates (2020-21). It's expected that he'll easily mesh with his Detroit teammates, as well, and will be a great culture fit for the organization.