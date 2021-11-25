5 Lions Players to Watch against the Bears

Read more on the five Detroit Lions players to watch in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears.

The Lions and Bears have squared off with one another on Thanksgiving 36 times before, and they will do so once again Thursday.

There are things to be thankful for with every single NFL franchise, even with the 0-9-1 Lions.

Some cities do not even have a team, remember.

There are also great memories that have been handed down from generation to generation, via players like Billy Sims, Wayne Fontes, Erik Kramer, Mike Utley, Jerry Ball, Chris Spielman, Ray Crockett, Barry Sanders, Brett Perriman, Lomas Brown, Mel Gray, Robert Porcher and Calvin Johnson -- all of whom have put on a Lions uniform at some point or another.

It is always easier to focus on the negatives, but there are positives, too, if we look for them. There is also always hope, which is what these five Lions players offer fans.

These five players offer hope of a brighter tomorrow. They are part of the current youth movement, and they will be instrumental to the next chapter in Lions history.

RB D’Andre Swift

To get Thanksgiving kicked off, we start by looking at Swift. This is a guy who has run his way to the top of the team’s offensive stat charts - - and a guy who has run his way into the heart of Lions fans. Players drafted from a previous regime rarely are able to maintain their status with a new regime. But, Swift has managed to do just that.

Chicago sports the 24th-ranked run defense in the league. After gaining 136 yards on the ground last week against Cleveland, look for Swift to pile on some more yards this week. It should also be a nice day for Swift through the air, as well. No matter who is playing quarterback for Detroit, Swift is the primary target out of the backfield.

WR Josh Reynolds

Turkeys were able to fly better than the passes intended for Reynolds last week, as he came away from his Lions debut with zero catches. However, this wide receiver looks to be heavily involved in Detroit’s plans for the remainder of this season. That is evident by him playing in 90 percent of the snaps against Cleveland. It also makes sense, since he has the most NFL experience of any wide receiver on Detroit’s roster.

WR Kalif Raymond

After being shut out two of the last three games, Lions’ fans are hoping this wide receiver can get on a roll against Chicago and catch some passes. Last week against Cleveland, Raymond played in 71 percent of the offensive snaps, and even saw some action on special teams (23 percent snap count).

David Reginek, USA TODAY Sports

Raymond has 30 catches for 363 yards and two touchdowns on the season. He has had three games where he's been able to haul in six passes (against BAL, CIN and LA). Detroit needs this kind of a day from Raymond again. Chicago has the 11th-best pass defense in the league. However, every defense has areas of vulnerability. Lions’ coaches just have to find them - - and scheme accordingly.

OLB Austin Bryant

Despite having a checkered injury past, Bryant has shown on game film that he has some of the best pure speed and burst as a pass rusher on this roster. This 25-year-old has flashed some dominant type of ability at times. This has been his most productive season in Detroit. Just in the past three games, Bryant has had 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The Lions are catching a break with Chicago’s more athletic quarterback, Justin Fields, being out due to injury. Instead, Chicago will have to start backup Andy Dalton. This will give Bryant an even better chance to feast and add to his sack total.

QB Jared Goff

Goff is likely set to return to the lineup, after one week away from the team while rehabbing an oblique injury.

It will be interesting to observe just how many deep shots the Lions take down the field at Ford Field.

Josh Reynolds should be able to have some deep pass plays called for him, as Dan Campbell explores ways to open up the offense.

While the run game will be heavily featured, Goff must get into rhythm early to give the offense a chance to score some points.