Aaron Glenn Discusses Resolving Secondary Issues

The Detroit Lions' defense is now fully aware that the honeymoon period is now over.

After a subpar performance in several defensive metrics last season, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and each unit that comprises the Lions defense are working towards correcting the many mistakes that were made.

Tweaks have been made to the blocking scheme of the defensive line, with the hopes of being able to pressure the quarterback more and consistently stopping the run.

"If you can stop the run with a light block, that gives you more coverage flexibility and that’s who we are anyway and that’s why we spend so much time trying to make sure that we’re on point when it comes to stopping the run," Glenn told reporters. "And I’ll tell you what, last week showed that we’re getting there. I talked to our guys about that this morning and showed tape this morning, ‘This is how we want to end up playing. This is why we want to end up playing that way.’ And then, the guys understand that. We just have to continue as far as our coverage responsibilities to make sure we get that down because it’s a passing League. We have to make sure we understand, and how we’re going to make sure that our coverage responsibilities are on-point.”

Against the Indianapolis Colts, there were clear breakdowns at times with the reserve defensive backs not recognizing quick enough when to adapt or modify their coverage responsibilities.

Over the years, creative offensive minds have the distinct edge in exploiting weaknesses of a defense.

In film reviews, tight ends taking advantage of the Lions' defense has been a staple opposing coordinators can rely on in exploiting areas of weakness.

An improved defensive line is the starting point the rest of the defense can build upon in their efforts to limit opposing offenses.

Glenn shared a candid response when asked how he tackles the challenge of addressing issues of "miscommunication" on defense.

"Well, I laugh at that because that’s always the term that everybody uses," said Glenn. "Every time something happens in the backend, ‘Miscommunication.’ Sometimes, it’s, ‘I got beat,’ or sometimes it’s, ‘I didn’t understand, or I thought this was going to happen or whatnot.’ But for the most part, man I think our guys are doing a pretty good job.

"Now, listen did we have some issues last week, yeah, we did. And usually in the backend when you have those type of issues, it’s more than one thing that you can blame that on. It’s hardly ever one person that you can blame that on and for the most part those are reps. Especially, when you have young guys, right."

Detroit's roster, including in the secondary, is quite young. Players like Chase Lucas, Jeff Okudah, A.J. Parker and Jerry Jacobs could emerge as core players of the defense.

"The only way you get over that is reps, reps, reps because the college game and NFL game are so different. Especially, when you come to the passing game. The ball doesn’t always come out as fast in our game then it does in the college game," Glenn said. "So, sometimes our guys have to hold their coverage a lot longer. We have way more max protection in our game than the college game. College game, you get five outs as much as possible. So, the ball’s going to come out fast. In our game, they might keep two tight ends in, they might block it up, and you have guys streaking down the field. And our guys just have to understand how we have to adjust and cover those routes. So, it’s good that it’s happening during the preseason, so our guys can get a chance to study that and be able to get better as the season progresses.”