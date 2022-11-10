Aaron Glenn was shocked he received the game ball after the Lions defeated the Packers.

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has not allowed negativity or criticisms of his defense to impact his decision-making or commitment to aiding the roster in their efforts to improve.

After the bye week, the Lions have made a concerted effort to be more physical in the secondary and to continuously work towards securing more turnovers.

Against the Packers, the defense was able to force multiple takeaways, thwarting the efforts of Aaron Rodgers to score touchdowns when in the red zone.

For a defense that has not had much success making critical plays late, the opportunity to execute late in the game should prove to be a valuable teaching moment for the young roster.

"More excited of the fact that our defense was on the field at a critical time at the end of the game and put the game away," Glenn said. "And that was something that our guys needed. Because belief starts to stick. And I've said this to you before, 'Belief is a powerful drug.' So that's something that we've got to continue to do."

Glenn shocked to earn game ball

Detroit's second-year coordinator was not expecting to be the center of attention after the game.

Following the close victory, Campbell decided to give a game ball to Glenn to reward the efforts of the defense in securing a tough victory against a divisional rival.

"It was shocking, to be honest with you. I guess shocking for a defensive coordinator to get a game ball," Glenn said. "I'm very appreciative. But I'll tell you what, I was really more appreciative of the players than anything else. It shows the belief that they have in not only me, but us and the defensive staff. But man, all the credit goes to those guys. There was a number of guys that made some great plays in that game. To see our young guys the way they're coming out, the way they're playing, it's good to see."

Building the right way

After defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant was dismissed, several wondered if the correct coach was let go, as Detroit's defense has not improved to the degree that many expected this season.

Despite the outside noise, Glenn is resolute in his focus on moving forward and taking on the task of preparing his defense to face quarterback Justin Fields and the Bears' offense.

"We got to build the right way," Glenn explained. "And that's where our focus is. We're not focusing on what everybody else is thinking. Man, we have a plan and we're going to execute that plan. And as we continue to grow, these young men are going to grow with us."

So while the noise may have quieted this week, it will be incumbent on the staff and the roster to build off of a close win, heading into Week 10.

"The negative part is what sells in this business," Glenn noted, when asked if the win will quiet some critics. "And I get that, you know, So, A.G. is going to keep on rolling."