Aaron Rodgers Does Not Opt Out of 2021 Season

Aaron Rodgers did not exercise his option to opt out of the 2021 NFL season.

The saga continues.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was not on the list of players who decided to opt out of the 2021 NFL season, according to the NFL Network.

In fact, no players reportedly made the decision to sit out this season.

"No NFL players are believed to have opted out of the 2021 season, per source. The deadline to inform clubs was Friday, and no such transactions were submitted for today’s personnel notice after the holiday weekend," Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

Rodgers and the Packers have been feuding all offseason, which culminated with the veteran quarterback missing minicamp for the first time in his career.

On draft night, Rodgers made waves that nearly overshadowed the entire draft.

“Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN," NFL reporter Adam Schefter reported.

Had Rodgers opted out, he would not have had to forfeit $11.5 million in unearned signing bonus money.

Earlier this offseason, he received a $6.8 million roster bonus for simply being on the Packers' roster in 2021.

In totality, with fines added for skipping training camp, Rodgers might have just saved north of $20 million by not opting out.

The future Hall of Fame signal-caller is preparing to team up with professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau and to square off against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in the fourth edition of "The Match."

He shared with reporters Monday how he has been spending his offseason.

"I'm very thankful for the opportunity to work on my mental health," Rodgers told reporters, ahead of the made-for-television special. "I haven't dealt with bouts of depression or anything, that I think for whatever reason, are OK to talk about if you're talking about mental health. I've just really been trying to think about what puts me in the best frame of mind. What habits can I form that allow me to feel most in my body, most present, happiest? And that's what I've been doing."

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER