Aaron Rodgers Declined Packers Two-Year Contract Offer

The veteran quarterback would have been the highest paid player and quarterback in the National Football League.

Maybe it was not about the money for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

According to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, the Packers offered Rodgers a contract extension that would have made him the highest-paid quarterback and player in the league.

"Rodgers declined the offer, proof it's not about the money," Schefter posted on social media Tuesday.

The veteran quarterback had an opportunity to opt-out of the 2021 NFL season, but no other player decided to make the decision to sit out for an entire season.

Rodgers and the Packers organization have been at odds all offseason, which culminated with the veteran quarterback missing minicamp for the first time in his career.

This offseason, Rodgers revealed he has been working diligently towards putting himself in the position to feel the best that he can and his mental health has been a focus.

"I'm very thankful for the opportunity to work on my mental health," Rodgers told reporters. "I haven't dealt with bouts of depression or anything, that I think for whatever reason, are OK to talk about if you're talking about mental health. I've just really been trying to think about what puts me in the best frame of mind. What habits can I form that allow me to feel most in my body, most present, happiest? And that's what I've been doing."

