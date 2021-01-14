Does Adrian Peterson Have Financial Issues?

Read more on the potential financial struggles of Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson.

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson has repeatedly expressed his desire to extend his playing career in the National Football League.

Could the reason be due to financial struggles?

According to a report from The Athletic, "A New York state judge has ordered Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson to pay a Pennsylvania lender $8.3 million on a defaulted loan, with interest adding several thousand dollars a day to the tab moving forward. The ruling came at the end of a hearing Wednesday in which Peterson did not send counsel."

The report indicates that Peterson is unable to pay the loan back to the lender.

DeAngelo Vehicle Services sued the star running back two-and-a-half years ago, after Peterson borrowed $5.2 million in 2016.

With interest accruing daily, Peterson reportedly owes north of $8 million, but has not filed for any sort of bankruptcy protection.

It is believed that the veteran running back took out the loan to pay back other loans he received for investments that did not turn out the way in which Peterson had hoped.

The report goes on to indicate that Peterson may have been taken advantage of by those he trusted.

“The truth behind Adrian Peterson’s current financial situation is more than is being reported at this time. Because of ongoing legal matters, I’m unable to go into detail. But I will say that this is yet another situation of an athlete trusting the wrong people and being taken advantage of by those he trusted. Adrian and his family look forward to sharing further details when appropriate," Peterson's attorney Chase Carlson revealed in a statement to The Athletic in 2019.

He has earned $102.8 million in 14 NFL seasons, according to Spotrac.

More from SI All Lions:

5 Coaches Brad Holmes Could Hire as Detroit Lions Head Coach

Brad Holmes 'Favorite' to Land Lions GM Job

Grades: Detroit Lions' 2020 Rookies

Lessons Lions Can Learn from Playoff Teams

Why Darrell Bevell Is a Much Better Option for Lions than Marvin Lewis

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.