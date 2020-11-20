Veteran running back Adrian Peterson simply wants to win.

He is not concerned at all that the coaching staff transitioned into playing a rookie significantly more in recent weeks.

Last week against Washington, D'Andre Swift was the feature back, and showcased why Detroit selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

"It never was anything that I did to lose a spot. And, it was more so what this kid is doing and what we're doing offensively, as far as play-calling. So, it made sense to me," Peterson told reporters on Friday.



He added, "Actually, when I was told, I was like, 'You guys should have actually did this two or three weeks ago.' I'm here to try to win. That's my main objective. Of course, I want to play. I'm a competitor."

For the future Hall of Famer, his productivity has declined, as the season has progressed.

He understood when offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell discussed with him the team's plan to feature Swift moving forward.

Peterson expressed that having a running back-by-committee approach can aid in the transition to receiving more carries when a player goes down due to injury.

Kerryon Johnson handling new role like a professional

No question, Kerryon Johnson has embraced his role as a blocking back.

Despite what others may think, Johnson has remained a professional, and has not complained about taking a backseat to two other members of the roster.

"It shows tremendous character," Peterson said. "To be a lead guy for two years and then -- now kind of being a third-down back -- he showed great poise, and he's always tuned in and locked in and never complains. When he gets in there, he's running hard. His snaps are limited.

"So, for a guy to approach it and handle it the way he has, you can do nothing but respect that and take your hat off to him. That's what you call the ultimate team player -- (an individual) that's willing to sacrifice and do the hard and dirty work without complaining."

