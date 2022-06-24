The Detroit Lions will have many intriguing training camp battles, headlined by the battle at the defensive end position.

The Detroit Lions have many intriguing training camp battles on the horizon.

Supporters will be keenly monitoring battles at running back, linebacker, wide receiver and at the safety position all throughout training camp.

Pro Football Focus recently named the Lions’ EDGE battle as the biggest one at the position in the entire National Football League.

"The Lions have a very interesting group in the midst of their rebuilding project on defense. Their top pick, Hutchinson, will have the inside track to a starting role, but (Charles) Harris was brought back in the offseason after a breakout 2021 campaign," Sam Monson wrote. "A former first-round pick in his own right (albeit 22nd overall, not second overall), Harris recorded 52 pressures for Detroit last season -- 18 more than his previous career high. His 78.7 PFF pass-rushing grade was a career-best by more than 10 grading points. Harris will be firmly in the mix for a lot of snaps to see if he can back that performance up."

Factor in the returning Romeo Okwara, as well as rookie Josh Paschal, and it's clear-cut that defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will have the opportunity to evaluate who comes out on top.

Okwara posted 66 pressures in 2020, before appearing in just four games in 2021.

Paschal posted a 90.2 overall PFF grade his final collegiate season at Kentucky.

Romeo’s brother, Julian Okwara, will also be battling with Austin Bryant for a roster spot.

Here is a look at other Lions news being reported this week.