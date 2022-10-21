Skip to main content

Aidan Hutchinson: Lions Used to People "Throwing Us Away"

Aidan Hutchinson says the team will come together after a poor 1-4 start to the 2022 season.

Detroit Lions rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson is aware of just how critical fans of the team can actually be. 

With elevated expectations heading into the season, the team has only one victory in five attempts to start the 2022 NFL season. 

After a disappointing start to the season, the No. 2 overall pick expressed the roster will rally together moving forward 

Hutchinson told Eric Woodyard of ESPN following practice Thursday, "I feel like people are now throwing us away and they're writing us off. So, that's what a lot of these guys are used to, so I think we're just gonna come together. It's never been about who's been believing in us."

Appearing on "Hard Knocks" during training camp may have actually had an adverse impact on the team, as expectations were raised, based on the inside look at how head coach Dan Campbell and the coaching staff had earned the respect of the team. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

melifonwu5

Q&A: Ifeatu Melifonwu Dealing With 'Speed Bumps' in 2022

Here is a Q&A with Detroit Lions defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu.

glenn5

Odds Lions Beat Dallas Cowboys in Week 7

Read more on the odds the Detroit Lions have to beat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7.

chark5

Lions' Thursday Injury Report: Chark, Reynolds Sit Out

Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 7 injury report released Thursday.

But, losses to the Patriots, Seahawks, Vikings and Eagles has now forced many to question if the coaching staff is actually qualified to improve the play of the roster and if the rebuild is actually headed in the proper direction.  

Hutchinson continued, "Obviously, we had a lot of hype in the preseason, and I know that's died down, but we're gonna keep playing ball." 

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

melifonwu5
News

Q&A: Ifeatu Melifonwu Dealing With 'Speed Bumps' in 2022

By John Maakaron
glenn5
News

Odds Lions Beat Dallas Cowboys in Week 7

By Vito Chirco
chark5
News

Lions' Thursday Injury Report: Chark, Reynolds Sit Out

By John Maakaron
fipp5
News

We've Made Exact Right Call: Lions Address Kicking Carousel

By John Maakaron
aidan5
News

How Lions Plan to Spark Pass Rush, Aidan Hutchinson

By John Maakaron
campbell5
News

Mike Valenti Reveals Insights about Dan Campbell Returning in 2023

By Christian Booher
lions5
News

Despite Poor Record, Lions Still Believe 'We're Close'

By John Maakaron
malcolm5
News

What They're Saying: Lions React to Practice Changes

By John Maakaron