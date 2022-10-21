Aidan Hutchinson: Lions Used to People "Throwing Us Away"

Detroit Lions rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson is aware of just how critical fans of the team can actually be.

With elevated expectations heading into the season, the team has only one victory in five attempts to start the 2022 NFL season.

After a disappointing start to the season, the No. 2 overall pick expressed the roster will rally together moving forward

Hutchinson told Eric Woodyard of ESPN following practice Thursday, "I feel like people are now throwing us away and they're writing us off. So, that's what a lot of these guys are used to, so I think we're just gonna come together. It's never been about who's been believing in us."

Appearing on "Hard Knocks" during training camp may have actually had an adverse impact on the team, as expectations were raised, based on the inside look at how head coach Dan Campbell and the coaching staff had earned the respect of the team.

But, losses to the Patriots, Seahawks, Vikings and Eagles has now forced many to question if the coaching staff is actually qualified to improve the play of the roster and if the rebuild is actually headed in the proper direction.

Hutchinson continued, "Obviously, we had a lot of hype in the preseason, and I know that's died down, but we're gonna keep playing ball."

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER