How Much Is Aidan Hutchinson Expected to Earn for Rookie Deal?

Aidan Hutchinson is set to earn a nice payday after being drafted by the Detroit Lions.

The No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft is often rewarded with a hefty rookie contract that also includes a healthy signing bonus. 

In 2021, the No. 2 overall selection, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, secured a rookie contract worth $35.1 million over the four years, including a $22.9 million signing bonus. 

Hutchinson is expected to sign a similar rookie contract, projected to be worth approximately $35.7 million over four years, according to Spotrac.

The 21-year-old defensive lineman joked at his opening press conference in front of Detroit media and his family that he was planning to live in the basement of his parents home, since they are not located too far from the practice facility. 

”It’s been discussed. I think I’m going to live in the basement," he joked. "No, it’s definitely going to make the transition easier. I don’t know where I’m going to live yet. I found out a couple hours ago that I’m going to stay in Detroit. I’ve got to go house hunting real quick. I’m excited. Just being home is definitely going to make this transition to the NFL easier.”

