Rookie Report Card: Hutchinson, Williams, Houston Have Arrived

The rookie grades are in for the Lions' Week 14 clash with the Minnesota Vikings. And, everyone received passing grades this week, although a couple players barely did.

EDGE defenders Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston continued to shine, while wide receiver Jameson Williams came through with his first career touchdown.

Without further ado, here are the Week 14 grades for Detroit's rookie class.

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson: A

Hutchinson was the Lions' highest-graded player in Week 14, per Pro Football Focus. He recorded a 91.5 overall mark, after totaling two quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and a sack against the Vikings' Kirk Cousins. He also received a pass-rush grade of 90.7 from PFF for his efforts.

Overall wise, the No. 2 overall pick has been just what the doctor ordered for the Lions this season, especially from a pass-rushing standpoint.

And, after the Lions' triumph over Minnesota Sunday, the rookie EDGE told reporters, "I feel like I'm starting to hit my stride." What a scary thought for opposing quarterbacks.

WR Jameson Williams: A-

One career catch. One touchdown.

It came on a 41-yard bomb from Detroit signal-caller Jared Goff, and it opened up the scoring for the Lions in their divisional clash with Minnesota Sunday.

The touchdown ignited the Ford Field crowd, and the fans stayed loud the remainder of the game.

Williams played in just 19 percent of the team's offensive snaps, and Goff and him failed to connect on his only other target of the game.

However, the electrifying, long TD was enough to give the speedster an "A-" in the Week 14 tilt.

EDGE James Houston: A-

Three career NFL games. Four total sacks.

The sixth-rounder recorded his latest sack on Sunday, making him the third rookie in Lions franchise history to produce at least one sack in three consecutive games. The other two players to do it: Cliff Avril (2008) and Tracy Scroggins (1992).

Houston ranks second overall on Detroit in total sacks this year, behind only Hutchinson's seven. And, the two of them have combined for 11 of the 12 sacks amassed by the team's rookie class in 2022 (linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez is responsible for the other).

The 12-sack mark is tied for the franchise record for the most combined sacks by rookies in a single season. The Lions accomplished the feat for the first time in 1987.

Houston and Hutchinson have been quite the pass-rushing tandem already, and hopefully their strong play continues as Detroit attempts to fight for a playoff spot down the stretch.

S Kerby Joseph: B-

Just the like rookies above, Joseph came up with a big play on Sunday.

As the first half was winding down, the Vikings were driving, and had reached the Lions' 3-yard line. On the subsequent play, however, Isaiah Buggs induced a fumble from Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook, and Joseph proceeded to recover the loose football and pick up six yards on the return.

It wasn't a banner day from Joseph, as he accounted for just four total tackles and received a PFF overall mark of only 58.2 (fifth worst among Lions defenders in Week 14).

However, his fumble recovery sticks out, and it proved to be a pivotal play in the Detroit victory.

EDGE Josh Paschal: D

The Kentucky product recorded just one tackle, and played in less than 30 percent of the team's defensive snaps (23 percent) for the second consecutive week.

He didn't have much of an impact on Sunday's contest, and he earned a measly 50.9 overall mark from PFF for his efforts. It was the third-lowest mark of all Lions players in Week 14.

Hopefully, the second-rounder proves to be more impactful in Detroit's final four games of the season.

TE James Mitchell: D-

Mitchell didn't record a single catch for a second straight week, and played in just 20 percent of the team's offensive snaps (his lowest amount over the last six weeks).

The only saving grace for the Virginia Tech product in Week 14 was that he received a higher PFF grade (56.6) than his tight end counterpart Brock Wright (41.8), who had the second-worst grade among all Detroit players.

LB Malcolm Rodriguez: B

Rodriguez played in over 50 percent of the Lions' defensive snaps (51 percent) for the first time since Week 8, when he played in 68 percent of them.

The Oklahoma State product amassed five total tackles, plus a tackle for loss, in the Week 14 matchup. Rodriguez might not have dominated the stat sheet, but at least he was back to being an impact-level performer on the second level of the defense.