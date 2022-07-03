Skip to main content

Alim McNeill Revealed How Former Teammates Wife Improved Diet

Alim McNeill wants to improve his overall approach as a professional athlete.

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill worked with nutritionist Amy Migdalia this offseason to improve his nutrition, hydration and sleeping better. 

Migdalia is the wife of former Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams. 

Like many, McNeill observed his dietary habits needed to become more disciplined entering his second season in the National Football League. 

The 22-year-old found himself snacking a little too much on items like Doritos late in the evenings. 

Giving up comfort foods is oftentimes challenging, but was certainly needed in order for him to take the next steps on the road to becoming an elite contributor in the league

“I'm not gonna lie, giving up snacks and stuff like that, late night snacks, that was kind of hard at first,” McNeill said at minicamp. “But I was like, if I want to do what I want to do, I gotta sacrifice for now. I can get all the Doritos when I’m done.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

USATSI_18276335_168388382_lowres

NFC North Roundtable: Worst-Case Scenario for Lions

NFC North Roundtable explores the worst-case scenario for each team in the division heading into the 2022 NFL season.

1 hour ago
USATSI_17165893_168388382_lowres

Ranking Jared Goff's 5 Worst NFL Games

SI All Lions ranks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff's five worst games as an NFL signal-caller.

23 hours ago
USATSI_17228897_168388382_lowres

NFC North Roundtable: Best-Case Scenario for Lions

NFC North Roundtable explores the best-case scenario for each team in the division heading into the 2022 NFL season.

Jul 2, 2022

The talented defensive lineman has already started to see benefits out on the football field, as he reported improved explosiveness and attentiveness last month at mandatory minicamp. 

Detroit's coaching staff is hoping that McNeill, along with Levi Onwuzurike will be part of the improved pass rush this upcoming season. 

"Obviously, he can do a lot of different things. But this is really going to get him one-on-one with some centers, you're going to be able to seem more athleticism. He has really good play strength. We've seen that. He doesn't get knocked off the ball," defensive line coach Todd Wash said. "We want to see him continue to develop as a pass rusher. When some turns and protections, where he gets one-on-one, this scheme allows him to be on an edge and show his athleticism. So I think the pass rush is really what we're going to see out of Mac."

mcneill5

Entering his second season, taking a more professional approach, along with the benefits of increased comfort in the Lions system should allow McNeill to continue to impress head coach Dan Campbell and the coaching staff.

"Rookie year, everything is thrown at you so fast, it's kind of hard to soak everything up," McNeill said. "So I helped myself this offseason by becoming more of a professional, taking things more serious -- my eating habits, sleep, all that type of stuff. That's helped me progress to where I am now. I'm nowhere near where I want to be, but we're getting there."

USATSI_18276335_168388382_lowres
News

NFC North Roundtable: Worst-Case Scenario for Lions

By John Maakaron1 hour ago
USATSI_17165893_168388382_lowres
News

Ranking Jared Goff's 5 Worst NFL Games

By Vito Chirco23 hours ago
USATSI_17228897_168388382_lowres
News

NFC North Roundtable: Best-Case Scenario for Lions

By John MaakaronJul 2, 2022
stbrown5
News

Ranking Top 5 NFC North Wideouts

By Daniel KellyJul 2, 2022
ilitch5
News

Chris Ilitch Might Be Worse Owner Than Ford Family

By John MaakaronJul 1, 2022
goff5
News

Jared Goff's 5 Best NFL Games

By Vito ChircoJul 1, 2022
USATSI_17691616_168388382_lowres
News

Ranking Top QB-WR Duos in NFL Entering 2022

By Christian BooherJul 1, 2022
USATSI_18497950_168388382_lowres
News

Mailbag: Can Lions Sneak Into Playoffs in 2022?

By Logan LamorandierJul 1, 2022