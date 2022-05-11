Amani Oruwariye on Jeff Okudah Doubters: 'Stay In Your Lane'

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has regularly posted video clips online of his recovery process following an Achilles tear in the 2021 season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Teammate Amani Oruwariye still believes the 23-year-old defensive back can contribute when he returns to the field fully recovered.

"I think people who try to write people off, they’ve got to just kinda stay in your lane, because to me, I think there’s a reason he went number three overall in the draft," he said. "The minute he gets on the field, he can make an immediate impact."

Detroit's defense is hoping Oruwariye, who is set to earn $2.54 million this season in the final year of his rookie deal, can continue to take strides forward, after he had a breakout campaign in 2021.

"Can you put him on the best guy, and can he take that best guy out? I think that's what every corner wants to be. It's all about work. That's everybody," defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said last season. "You don't get anywhere in this league without working. And, I don't think I have to tell him that. If he wants to be one of the best guys, he has to put in his head that he just has to work."

For Oruwariye and several of his teammates, this upcoming season is also about putting everything together collectively in order to win more football games.

“I had a lot of good personal goals, I feel like, last year which were great and definitely a lot to build off of," Oruwariye said. "But I think the next step is to win more games. I think coming over to next year, just bringing that experience and just trying to get any of the new guys to mesh into the room well and just elevate the younger guys’ game, and then just keep being consistent as much as I can and try to get some more Ws."

"If you’re a corner in this league, you’re working your tail off and you’re making plays to become that No. 1 corner. You want that respect around the league from receivers, from other corners, from everything," he continued. "From your teammates in your locker room, so that’s always been the goal to be able to be that guy that has to step up to the plate every game, for sure."