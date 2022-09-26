Amani Oruwariye Is Lowest PFF-Graded Detroit Lion Week 3

Though the Detroit Lions controlled most of Sunday’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, a key decision looked large.

Head coach Dan Campbell’s decision to kick a field goal facing a fourth-and-4 with 1:14 remaining ultimately backfired, and the Vikings marched down the field to win the game on the ensuing drive.

As a result, the Lions now sit at 1-2. Despite the loss, there were several encouraging performances on Detroit’s side.

Namely, receiver Josh Reynolds totaled 96 receiving yards and Jared Goff threw for 277.

Here are Pro Football Focus’ player grades for each Lion based on their performance in Sunday’s game:

Top PFF-graded offensive players

Jamaal Williams -- 86.7

Penei Sewell -- 77.3

Amon-Ra St. Brown -- 76.4

Josh Reynolds -- 69.0

DJ Chark -- 66.3

Frank Ragnow -- 65.8

Jared Goff -- 64.2

Quintez Cephus -- 64.0

Taylor Decker -- 59.3

Brock Wright -- 57

Worst PFF-graded offensive players

Shane Zylstra -- 55.5

Matt Nelson -- 53.9

Kalif Raymond -- 52.8

D’Andre Swift -- 52.1

Dan Skipper -- 51.7

T.J. Hockenson -- 50.7

Evan Brown -- 49.0

Craig Reynolds -- 45.8

Top PFF-graded defensive players

Chris Board -- 80.6

Alim McNeill -- 69.5

Tracy Walker -- 67.7

Michael Brockers -- 67.6

JuJu Hughes -- 64.6

Austin Bryant -- 64.6

Charles Harris -- 62.6

DeShon Elliott -- 59.9

Alex Anzalone -- 59.6

Jeff Okudah -- 58.0

Worst PFF-graded defensive players