NFL Analyst Ranks Justin Fields Ahead of Jared Goff

According to NFL analyst Adam Rank, if Aaron Rodgers leaves the division, rookie Justin Fields is the next best quarterback

The current perception, both locally and nationally, of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is quite interesting, as he embarks on his first season playing in Motown.

Initially viewed as an afterthought in the Matthew Stafford trade, the Lions front office has made more of a public gesture to remind supporters that the team is committed to him, at least for the next couple of seasons.

By restructuring Goff's contract, his time in Motown will likely be extended beyond just the 2021 season.

If he excels, he may just end up being the quarterback of the future.

But, just one day after the conclusion of the NFL draft, multiple 2022 mock drafts have the Lions selecting a quarterback near the top of the draft.

According to The Athletic, "Until he proves otherwise, Jared Goff is likely the short-term option in Detroit while the organization searches for the long-term answer," analyst Dane Brugler writes. "It is tough to watch (Sam) Howell and not see similarities to Baker Mayfield -- both positive and negative. His maturation will be interesting to track without Javonte Williams, Michael Carter, Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome, all taken in last week’s draft."

Some of the excitement level of selecting offensive lineman Penei Sewell quickly turned to angst when the Chicago Bears drafted Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

Almost instantly, skeptical fans envisioned Fields dominating Detroit's defense and becoming the 'next big thing' in the National Football League.

NFL analyst Adam Rank, who drew the ire of fans in 2020 when he proclaimed the team would finish with only three victories, has already named Fields the best quarterback in the division should Aaron Rodgers depart.

Despite what appears to be tall obstacles, Goff will be given every opportunity to succeed in Motown.

If it does not work out, it will not be due to a lack of effort from the organization.

The hope is that Goff will use all of the skepticism as motivation to prove that he is not among the the worst quarterbacks in the division.