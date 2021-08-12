Sports Illustrated home
Look: Andre Drummond Saves Son from Drowning

Former Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond shares rescue video of his son.
Author:

A parent's worst nightmare is something unforeseen happening that injures or significantly harms a family member. 

Luckily for NBA star Andre Drummond, his quick thinking and reaction avoided a tragic situation. 

On Thursday afternoon, the former Detroit Pistons center shared a video on social media of his son inadvertently entering a pool, much to the dismay of another male and female nearby. 

Almost instantly, Drummond is seen diving in prior to any serious harm occurring to his young son. 

"Not all heroes wear capes. A parents worst nightmare ..... Feat my son and I. No one was harmed in this video," Drummond shared. 

Drummond then took his son over to another person, who successfully got the young child out of the water. 

Drummond and Co. were very lucky to avoid any tragic situations, as many young children drown yearly in accidental pool deaths.

After playing with the Detroit Pistons, Drummond has bounced around the NBA the past few seasons, as he has played with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers. 

This offseason, he joined the rival Philadelphia 76ers, thus pausing his ongoing feud with Joel Embiid for the time being.

