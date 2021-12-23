Anthony Lynn on Current Role: 'You're Doing Everything But Calling Plays'

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn sums up how his role has evolved the past several weeks.

Anthony Lynn joined Dan Campbell's coaching staff to coordinate the offense and to bring his wealth of experience to a youthful roster.

Unfortunately, the offense did not progress at the level that was needed to compete on a consistent basis through nearly three quarters of the season.

A myriad of reasons can explain the failures, but it was recognized at some point by head coach Dan Campbell that changes needed to be made on the offensive side of the football.

Detroit's first-year head coach assuming play-calling duties was not expected by many, since he had never coordinated an offense or held a position as an offensive coordinator before.

As expected, the improvements came slowly. Over the past several weeks, the Lions have been running the ball more consistently, and the passing attack has been aided tremendously by the addition of Josh Reynolds and the emergence of rookie wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown.

With Campbell becoming more comfortable calling plays and Ben Johnson's role growing on the coaching staff, it is easy to forget that Lynn is still heavily involved in the offense and deserves credit for the success of the run game.

Speaking at his weekly media session, Lynn was asked what needs to occur in order for him to return next season.

"When you talk about next year, I am just trying to get through today. I really focus on staying in the present and trying to help Dan Campbell and this offense as much as I can," Lynn said. "If I do that, than next year will take care of itself. We'll figure that out when the time comes."

Prior to joining Campbell's coaching staff, Lynn spent four seasons as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers (2017-2020).

Lynn, 53, had a record of 33-31 with the Chargers, and was let go following the conclusion of the 2020 season.

As is the case with most assistant coaches, the opportunity to move up and tackle new challenges is always in the back of their minds.

Lynn is well respected in NFL circles, and could end up having opportunities to be a head coach again.

"I think we're always evolving and things change. If the opportunity presented itself to try and help, but this is my opportunity right now. I can't even think outside of this opportunity. So, it's best to stay in the present.

"You're doing everything but calling plays. You're the coordinator. But, you're just not calling it on gameday. And some of the plays you do call. The head coach still asks for your advice on this and that," Lynn said. "It's different. It's not the role that I came here for, but it's still a role and we're still trying to help the Lions win football games."

Lions still have confidence in running back Godwin Igwebuike

In the past two weeks, converted safety Godwin Igwebuike has fumbled the football on three occasions.

The momentum may have shifted in the Arizona Cardinals' favor early in the second half after one of his turnovers. But the Lions' defense, led by Amani Oruwariye, bailed out the young running back with an interception of quarterback Kyler Murray on the next series.

"He's going through a rough patch, and we're going to figure out how mentally tough he is. My philosophy has always been when a running back is going through a rough patch like that, keep giving it to him," Lynn said. "And that's the best way to help him come through this. We have all the confidence in the world in that young man. I just believe he's going to come out a better running back than he is right now. We'll just keep using him. But, it's been a concern. Three lost fumbles in two weeks, that's a concern."

Moving forward, Igwebuike will have increased competition to continue earning carries, as D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams are still on the roster. Also, Craig Reynolds has emerged, and Jermar Jefferson was drafted by the team in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Igwebuike cannot afford to continue being turnover prone if he wants to remain on an NFL roster.

"It's fundamentals. It's carrying the ball too low," Lynn explained. "We're teaching him to get it up higher and to do all those things. Duce (Staley) is doing a good job with that. And, I believe he'll come through it just fine."