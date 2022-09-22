Ben Johnson Discusses 'Huge Issue' With Lions' Offense

The Detroit Lions' offense has been the talk of the National Football League the first two weeks of the season.

Led by wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, the offense is scoring points at the same clip as elite offensive teams like the Kansas City Chiefs.

But despite all of the accolades, the team collectively is not completely satisfied with the execution of the offense.

From dropped passes to offensive lulls, the team is looking to clean up mental errors and cease having lulls that include multiple three-and-outs.

"I think it's a huge issue," said offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. "I would say, just when you look at the big picture of the game that first game, the way our three-and-outs came about back-to-back-to-back, that did no favors to our defense and really put us in a hole early. This last game, they were kind of staggered more around the halftime area.

"And so, at least our defense didn't feel the effects of the momentum quite as much and having to be on the field and get drowned out. The onus for me, at least, those first down calls -- those need to be efficient plays for us. Whatever direction we go, run, pass, we need efficient plays. As long as we get the first, first down, we feel really good about our chances of going down the field. But you're right, that's been our Achilles heel so far is just being able to get that first first down within the series."

At this point in the season, the Lions' rushing attack is ahead of the passing game.

Led by an offensive line performing at a high level, the team is able to benefit in the passing game by the home-run threat of running back D'Andre Swift.

Johnson noted the team is looking to address the issues in the passing game that are impeding the desired progress.

"I would just say right now we're just lacking in some details, whether it's a particular split, particular depth," said Johnson. "I got to look at myself. Are we teaching it right as coaches right now? Is it too much volume? Those are things that we're kind of addressing to see how we can make sure we're accelerating the process. But the good news is, like last week, we were better in the passing game than we were the first week. And we're looking to make another step here this week."