Best Bet: Lions Are 6-Point Underdogs to Vikings

The Detroit Lions are getting nearly a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 6 NFL matchup.

While Detroit opened as nearly an 8-point underdog, they are currently getting 6-points, according to many popular books.

Related: NFL odds also available at SI Sportsbook

According to Sports Illustrated, "Hard Knocks regular Jared Goff has found a rhythm in Detroit's offense with second-year stud Amon-Ra St. Brown, and second overall pick Aidan Hutchinson will bring consistent pressure against Minnesota’s suspect O-Line. The Lions are 13-6 ATS since Campbell took over in 2021, so you should feel confident with the touchdown-plus in this week’s Perfect 10."

Detroit's offense has carried the team the first two weeks of the season, despite DJ Chark not connecting with Goff too often the first couple games of the season.

Play Michigan lead writer Drew Ellis sees that changing this week.

Ellis explained to All Lions, "DJ Chark was a big offseason addition for the Detroit Lions offense. Thus far in 2022, he hasn’t been able to find that chemistry with Jared Goff. We have seen Goff attempt to go deep to Chark in each game, however. For the Lions to continue to be an explosive offense and win games on the road, Goff has to hit on some deep balls to Chark to keep opposing defenses honest. Minnesota gave up receptions of at least 19 yards to four different Eagles on Monday night and four different Packers in Week 1. My best bet for Week 3 is DJ Chark going over 18.5 yards for longest reception."