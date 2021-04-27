Lions Flagship Radio Station Proposes Bold NFL Draft Trade

Two days before the 2021 NFL Draft, any and all scenarios are being explored and examined.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Detroit Lions flagship radio station proposed one of the juiciest and boldest draft-day trades for supporters and callers of the station to weigh in on.

Rico Beard, co-host of 97.1 The Ticket's "The Mike Valenti with Rico Show", explored the idea of the Lions trading all the way down to the No. 29 spot, which is currently held by the Green Bay Packers.

According to Beard's bold trade proposal, Detroit would secure:

Pick No. 29 in 2021 draft, additional 2021 second-round pick, additional first-and-third-round picks in 2022

Packers receive the No. 7 overall pick this year

Would Detroit actually consider moving down 22 total spots in a draft that could yield the organization the top offensive lineman or top tight end in the entire draft class?

According to Valenti, "On surface, my answer is no because you are trading down 22 spots. But, if we big-picture this, the idea of 'Yea, I'm picking 29th is not great.' Having two in the second (round) this year, having three in the first next year and having three in the third next year -- that's where big-picture, this gets really fascinating."

He added, "Rico's draft value is spot on. This is really interesting. You could come out of this with three first-round-graded players. Every year, you see it guys."

While the idea of trading and securing that much draft capital is almost too good to be true, if this were to be offered, Detroit would have to accept the trade offer.

Trading within the NFC North is unheard of and the chances of this actually occurring are quite slim. But, the opportunity to trade down in this year's draft is not just a pipe dream at this point.

Many Lions supporters are hoping that general manager Brad Holmes & Co. can work the phones on Thursday in order to secure additional draft capital, while stockpiling as much talent as possible.