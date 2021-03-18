Boyle Has Realistic Chance To Become Lions' Starting Quarterback

Bill Huber of SI Packer Central explains why Detroit's new quarterback Tim Boyle should not be considered just a backup.

Bill Huber of SI Packer Central has covered the Packers since 2008.

He answered four questions to help supporters of the Lions get to know new quarterback Tim Boyle.

1.) What are the Lions getting in new quarterback Tim Boyle?

Bill Huber: He’s really talented, John. The guy can flat-out throw it -- and I’m not talking fastballs that may hit the receiver or might go 10 yards out of bounds.

He led the NFL in preseason passer rating in 2019, and had a really good training camp in 2020.

First off, he’s got a good arm. But, he’s athletic enough, really smart and did everything imaginable to learn from Aaron Rodgers.

Back in the pre-COVID days, we’d talk to Rodgers at his locker every Wednesday.

Boyle was always right there. Why? Because he didn’t want to miss an opportunity to learn something from the team’s legendary starter.

He’s got all the ingredients to be a successful quarterback.

2.) He seems to have developed quite the cult-like following in Green Bay. Why?

Huber: I wrote a story on the "Laser Show" this morning for your readers.

A strong-armed quarterback with horrendous production in college, Boyle went undrafted in 2018.

During his rookie training camp with the Packers, fellow Connecticut native and former Athletic Packers beat writer Michael Cohen coined the “Tim Boyle Laser Show” nickname, because Boyle was, well, throwing lasers on the practice field.

Discussing the nickname at his locker one day in training camp in 2019, while he was on the way to decisively beating out DeShone Kizer for the No. 2 job behind Aaron Rodgers, Boyle’s face turned slightly red with embarrassment.

“It’s flattering that you guys think I have a strong arm,” he said.

Boyle is much more than a strong arm. He’s turned himself into a legit quarterback.

He latched onto Rodgers during their time together. He famously wore a Rodgers jersey in the locker room the day after Rodgers’ memorable come-from-behind victory over Chicago in 2018.

© Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis via Imagn Content Services, LLC

3.) What are his top three strengths and three biggest weaknesses?

Huber: The first couple are what I hit on earlier. He’s got a great arm. It’s a phrase you hear a lot this time of year in regard to draft prospects, but he can make all the throws.

Second, he’s learned a lot from Rodgers. It’s a natural curiosity for the game. Being a backup, you’ve got to be on your game mentally. Quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy put a lot on his plate during the practice week. Third, he’s driven to improve.

You look at his college stats, and you wonder how on earth he ever set foot in an NFL locker room.

Heck, I said as much to him after his first preseason game in 2018, when he was 7-of-15 for 130 yards and two touchdowns but was victimized by two or three drops that really robbed him of a big game. This is not some silver-spoon guy. He’s had to take the long road to where he’s gotten.

The first weakness is the obvious one. He’s never played in a moment that’s mattered. Probably half of his career snaps have been kneel-downs to run out the clock.

He’s shown a really good pocket presence on the practice field, but it’s a whole different "kettle of fish" on Sundays.

I wouldn’t say he’s a great athlete. He’s not an "iron deer on the lawn," as former NFL coach Brad Childress liked to say. But, he’s not going to convert many third-and-8 plays with his legs, either.

He perhaps trusts his arm a bit too much, although that’s based on training camp and maybe doesn’t reflect how he’d operate in a game.

4.) Do you think he has a realistic chance of competing to be the Lions' starting quarterback, like some have expressed publicly?

Huber: Yes. I wrote as much during a free-agency preview, when I put him ahead of a handful of starters.

Look, I’m not a quarterbacks guru. Going back through my quarterback evaluations over the years, I’ve had my share of misses.

But -- and I’m sorry to be redundant -- the guy can throw the ball. He’s smart, and he’s really grown during his three years in Green Bay. He’s got every ingredient to be a starting quarterback.

Doesn’t mean that’s going to add up. A lot of quarterbacks have had all the ingredients and have fallen on their face.

However, when you look at Jared Goff's last two seasons, what has he done?

His level of play has really fallen, after strong seasons in 2017 and 2018. Boyle is an ascending, well-coached player with an NFL skill set. I think he’s got a real chance.