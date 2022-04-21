Brad Holmes: Not Much Chatter Yet about Trading No. 2 Pick

Lions general manager Brad Holmes said there hasn't been much chatter with other teams for the No. 2 pick.

Holding the No. 2 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes knows he possesses a large deck of cards.

With this choice, every single player, except for whomever the Jacksonville Jaguars select No. 1, will be available. Because of this, the spot could be attractive for opposing teams who are looking to get their guy.

Heading into draft week, Holmes and his staff are preparing for any possibility. Yet, he says the trade conversations have been few and far between since the league’s annual meetings, which were held March 27-30.

“You know, it hasn’t been a whole lot since the last time we last spoke down at the annual meetings,” Holmes said. “Actually had a few dialogues before then, but not a whole lot. I will say that, I think, heading into this week and the early portion of next week, I do think there’s a possibility of some chatter. Some more dialogue could increase, but right now, it hasn’t been a whole lot.”

The Lions have been tied to several prospects at this spot, namely a set of EDGE rushers. Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux and Georgia’s Travon Walker have all been mocked to the Lions by prominent analysts.

Hutchinson is the favorite to be selected first overall by the Jaguars, though Jacksonville could elect to take one of the other EDGE rushers or an offensive tackle.

There’s also the quarterback dilemma. Though the Lions have Jared Goff entrenched as the starter, there are whispers that the team could take Liberty’s Malik Willis with its first choice.

“We’re looking for a game-changer at that pick, and really any pick,” Holmes said. “I said all positions, so if that position is a quarterback, then it’s a quarterback. Just because often it’s been said picking up there, it has to be a quarterback or a pass rusher or a tackle and all that type stuff. I’ve said since day one, give me a game-changer at any position.”

Holmes wouldn’t divulge exactly how many prospects are on the Lions’ radar going into the draft, but said that the team is confident in the players it has evaluated.

“The cluster of players we’re looking at are very evenly rated and graded, and it’s just what fits your team the best,” Holmes said. “What fulfills, who’s the best football player, who may fill a need there or who’s the best for the future and how you can be set up for success going forward. You kind of factor in all those things.”

The Lions have plenty of options at the pick. It’s one of two first-round selections the team will have. As far as what the Lions decide to do, it will all be revealed when the NFL Draft commences April 28.