Terry Bradshaw: Aaron Rodgers Looks 'Weak'

Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw says Aaron Rodgers is not handling himself well with the Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers caused quite the stir during the NFL Draft.

Instead of the focus being squarely on the new draft prospects about to enter the draft, the football world became enamored with the drama unfolding in Green Bay.

Over the weekend, reports surfaced that Rodgers informed teammates and others in the organization he would not be returning to the Packers in 2021.

In a recent interview with WFAN's "Moose and Maggie" show, Fox NFL analyst and Pro Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw criticized Rodgers for mishandling of the entire situation.

"Him being that upset shows me how weak he is," Bradshaw said Monday. "Who the hell cares who you draft? I mean, he’s a three-time MVP in the league and he’s worried about this guy they drafted last year at number one? And for him to be upset, my God, I don’t understand that."

Every NFL player should understand that team's will often look to bring in young quarterbacks or players at the same position for depth and competition, something that even Bradshaw experienced with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Pittsburgh drafted Mark Malone No. 1, Cliff Stoudt in the third or fourth round -- I had them coming at me from all angles. I embraced it because when we went to practice, I wasn't worried about those guys," Bradshaw said. "They didn't scare me a bit. So I don't understand why he's so upset at Green Bay."

Bradshaw added, "Here’s what I would do: I wouldn’t budge. Let him gripe. Let him cry. Retire. You are 37. Go ahead and retire. See you later. I’m really strong about stuff like that. It just makes him look weak. How dare you draft somebody?"

All the drama unfolding in Green Bay could open the door for another team to take over as the top team in the division.

Who should be ecstatic that this has all unfolded the past few months?

Who are the Detroit Lions!