Brian Flores Betting Favorite to Become Next Chicago Bears Head Coach
The significant shakeups that occurred this week in the NFC North should be closely monitored by supporters of the Detroit Lions.
Both the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with their respective general managers and head coaches.
Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is not likely going to be on the sideline without a job for far too long.
According to NFL.com, "Flores is set to interview for the Chicago Bears head coaching job, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source informed of the team's plans. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that palpable frustration and tension between Flores and general manager Chris Grier essentially boiled over this season. Owner Stephen Ross elected to side with his GM, ousting Flores after three seasons."
The ex-Dolphins coach is currently the betting favorite to land with the Bears, followed by Jim Harbaugh, Doug Pederson and Leslie Frazier.
The Bears finished 2021 with a disappointing 6-11 record, and parted ways with Matt Nagy after four seasons.
Next Chicago Bears head coach odds
- Brian Flores +300
- Jim Harbaugh +400
- Doug Pederson +500
- Leslie Frazier +500
- Brian Daboll +550
- Todd Bowles +800
- Byron Leftwich +1150
- Ryan Day +1300
- Eric Bieniemy +1400
- Pat Fitzgerald +1500
