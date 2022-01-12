Skip to main content

Brian Flores Betting Favorite to Become Next Chicago Bears Head Coach

Could Brian Flores land with the Chicago Bears?

The significant shakeups that occurred this week in the NFC North should be closely monitored by supporters of the Detroit Lions.  

Both the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with their respective general managers and head coaches. 

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is not likely going to be on the sideline without a job for far too long. 

According to NFL.com, "Flores is set to interview for the Chicago Bears head coaching job, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source informed of the team's plans. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that palpable frustration and tension between Flores and general manager Chris Grier essentially boiled over this season. Owner Stephen Ross elected to side with his GM, ousting Flores after three seasons."

The ex-Dolphins coach is currently the betting favorite to land with the Bears, followed by Jim Harbaugh, Doug Pederson and Leslie Frazier.

The Bears finished 2021 with a disappointing 6-11 record, and parted ways with Matt Nagy after four seasons.

Recommended Lions Articles

okudah5

Jeff Okudah 'Hungry' to Return in 2022

Jeff Okudah will be entering his third season in the NFL in 2022.

2 minutes ago
walker5

Tracy Walker Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

The Detroit Lions safety has expressed a strong desire to return to the Detroit Lions.

7 minutes ago
campbell5

Grading Dan Campbell's First Season in Detroit

How did Dan Campbell rate in his first season as head coach in Motown?

8 hours ago

Next Chicago Bears head coach odds

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

flores5
News

Brian Flores Betting Favorite to Become Next Chicago Bears Head Coach

just now
okudah5
News

Jeff Okudah 'Hungry' to Return in 2022

2 minutes ago
walker5
News

Tracy Walker Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

7 minutes ago
campbell5
News

Grading Dan Campbell's First Season in Detroit

8 hours ago
alim5
News

Brad Holmes: 'We're Not Scared to Let Young Guys Play'

6 hours ago
holmes5
News

'It Factor': Brad Holmes Reviews Performance of Dan Campbell

19 hours ago
campbell5
OnePride+

Dan Campbell Set to Coach in Senior Bowl

23 hours ago
sewell5
News

Penei Sewell: Rookie Season 'Not Good Enough'

23 hours ago