Bruce Arians Thinks T.J. Hockenson "Will Be One of the Best in the Business"

In a teleconference with reporters on Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians praised rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson.

"It's a shame the young tight end got hurt because I think he will be one of the best in the business," Arians said.

When asked about what stands out about Detroit's offense, Arians commented on the play of wide receiver Kenny Golladay and the Lions offensive line.

"He reminds me a lot of Mike Evans," Arians said. "Big active guy that gets down the field. Fifty-fifty balls, he comes down with them. He is a hell of a player. I think the offensive line is solid."

Arians on Jarrad Davis

To the surprise of many, Arians was highly complimentary of linebacker Jarrad Davis.

“They have one of the best middle linebackers in the business and one of the best corners in the business,” he said.

“Davis, he’s a load man,” Arians said. “He can run, he can cover, and when he blitzes he is a hell of a challenge for our offensive line and our running back.”

