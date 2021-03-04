Ex-Lion Nate Burleson Shares UFO Story

Sometimes you just have to let the story tell itself.

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Nate Burleson shared a story online Thursday of coming across an unidentified flying object back in 2013.

The best way to tell this tale is to allow the talented television personality to tell it himself.

According to Burleson:

"It was early 2013. It was after the season. I was playing with the Detroit Lions. My wife and I went on a date night.

We went to an Asian-American fusion restaurant. I had the Chilean sea bass. She had the sushi.

I remember it because -- what a night it was.

Around 10:30, 11 p.m. I'm driving home. I see some lights off in the distance. I'm like, 'Why are those helicopters so close to each other and why are they just sitting there?'

Maybe about five or ten miles away, I keep driving and I see more lights pop up.

I'm like, yo those ain't helicopters. I hop out of the car. These lights I saw first. These lights I saw second. Here's where I hopped out of the car? I had a HTC touch phone. I start recording.

The lights hit a zigzag formation -- floating. Zero sound.

Jaw dropped. I'm bugging out. My wife's like, 'Get in the car.' I'm like, 'Nah, nah, Nah, I've got to see this.'

Then they hit like a squiggly line formation. I'm tripping.

Mind you, this is five to ten miles away -- zero sound, elevating off the ground.

And then they just drop to like like a cloud height -- just drop and they're just sitting there.

And then poof, they take off into the distance.

I've always known that aliens exist.

I had never seen UFOs. I saw on that night.

And that's the truth. I mean, you got to be foolish to think that we are the only beings in existence.

I mean, just dated all the way back to hieroglyphics. They were telling us that the writing's on the wall, literally.

So people were asking me to tell the story.

Here's the story. The question is, are they among us?"