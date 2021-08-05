Dan Campbell Explains Walk-Through Decision: 'Quality Over Quantity'

When the Detroit Lions announced Thursday’s practice would be a walk through, it raised some eyebrows. After two practices in full pads, the decision to scale back was an interesting one.

However, this is something head coach Dan Campbell said was in the plans. After two full speed padded practices that featured close to full contact, Campbell is lightening the workload during Thursday morning’s practice.

“I knew, leading into this week, this would be a tough week for (the players),” Campbell said. “I told them early in the week, and I put it up, and I said, ‘Listen. We come off the day off, it’s very much like an acclimation day, which was Monday. And then we’re gonna red line you for two days, full pads.’ Which we did. And then I said I’m gonna back way off on Thursday.”

Campbell did mention his approval of Wednesday’s practice.

“We had an excellent day yesterday,” Campbell said. “Now, there was some slop we’ve gotta clean up fundamentally, but as far as coming out and knowing what we’re trying to get done, putting in the work, competing, giving everything they’ve got trying to win the rep, understanding what we’re trying to get done. I mean, it was a pretty aggressive practice.”

He also said it’s important to get full-speed reps that feature tackling. Getting reps that are similar to a game environment are valuable.

“I do think hitting, I think tackling has to be a part of it,” Campbell said. “It’s the essence of defense. Breaking a tackle, run after catch, so I think you have to do a little bit of that, and we did some of that.”

Injury update

Throughout the first two days of padded practice, several Lions are dealing with injury issues. For some, the outlook is positive. On the flip side, offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby may miss some time in camp with a grade 1 hamstring injury.

“(Crosby’s) gonna be down a little bit,” Campbell said. “We think this could be a good week, we’ll see where he’s at today and tomorrow. But he did, he pulled his (hamstring).”

Campbell said Matt Nelson, a second-year tackle from Iowa, is getting a lot of Crosby’s reps as his replacement.

Defensive end Julian Okwara is dealing with a rib bruise per Campbell. Okwara played in six games as a rookie in 2020 and made three tackles. Campbell said he expects Okwara to be back on the field Thursday.

“He got a little bit of a bruise,” Campbell said. “A contusion of the ribs. He’s fine, he should be fine.”

With Brockers and Swift, it’s more of a load management issue. Having been in the league 10 years, Brockers has earned some rest time throughout camp.

“We’re just trying to be smart with (Brockers) man,” Campbell said. “Brock’s a 10-year vet. He’s slugged it out for a long time, we kinda know what he can do. So we’re trying to be smart.”

Swift is preparing for his first season as a feature back in the NFL. Because of this, Campbell and company are taking it easy on him when it comes to his camp workload. At the moment, Campbell said Swift is dealing with a bit of a groin issue as well.

“Swifty, he’s good. He’s another one, he’s bound pretty tight and he runs hot, so we’re trying to get him a load and then back him down," Campbell said. "And so we’re kinda working him in. We’re just trying to make sure we’re being smart with him and getting him his work. He’s had kind of a tight groin and so he’s out there practicing, he’s pushing, he’s getting good reps and then we’re being smart with him.”

No tailgating at Eastern Market in 2021

Eastern Market, one of the traditional tailgate hotbeds on Lions game days, will not be available for parking or pregaming during the upcoming season. The market made the announcement on its social media accounts Wednesday.

“At this time, Eastern Market Partnership does not have the staff capacity to host large crowds,” read a statement released on social media.

Campbell expressed his sympathies for tailgaters and fans affected by the news.

“It stinks. It’s unfortunate,” Campbell said. “There’s a number of things in my head that I would do as a tailgater, but I’m not gonna say that. It’s tough. It’s tough. I hate it for (the tailgaters) I hate it for us.”