September 14, 2021
Campbell Reacts to Aubrey Pleasant's Confrontation with Jeff Okudah

Detroit Lions defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant is an intense coach!
Author:

The television broadcast of the Detroit Lions' season opener against the San Francisco 49ers caught an intense exchange between Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah and defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant

After giving up a 79-yard touchdown to wideout Deebo Samuel, Okudah certainly caught an "earful" from his position coach. 

In an emotional exchange with the second-year defensive back, Pleasant was caught yelling, "Do your job, do your job." 

On Tuesday morning, head coach Dan Campbell was asked about the heated exchange on the Lions flagship radio station. 

"I don't like it, but I don't dislike it," Campbell said on 97.1 The Ticket's morning radio show. "I mean, it's what goes on, on the sideline. It's high emotions, man. It's high stress. And sometimes, it's the only way to communicate, at times. You have to get through, and you've got to break through that barrier." 

Much has been made of the bond the roster has developed with Detroit's new coaching staff, comprised of several ex-NFL players. 

Seeing the moment was jarring to some, as supporters have not been used to seeing the new regime challenge the players so aggressively. 

For Pleasant, this is a common occurrence at practice, as he is an intense football coach who is passionate about trying to improve each player in the secondary. 

Campbell added, "Sometimes, there's players and there's coaches, when you get that one blowup, you can finally get some work done, if that makes sense. It just happens that way naturally. I don't want disruption, but at the same time, things got cleaned up after that. It's just the way it goes sometimes. Those things, when you're looking at it from afar -- I mean Jon (Jansen) can tell you this, those things get blown way out of proportion. It's not what you think. Those things happen in practice all the time, but nobody sees all that. So, it's not like there's anything different going on, on live TV, than what's going on in practice."

