Can WR Marvin Hall Jr. Be Utilized More in Lions Offense?

© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
John Maakaron

Both in college and in the NFL, wide receiver Marvin Hall Jr. has been primarily utilized as a deep-threat option.

In 2017, Hall averaged 30 yards per reception with the Atlanta Falcons. In eight games played that season, he had two receptions for 60 yards. The following season, Hall played in all 16 games and averaged 14.9 yards per reception. He totaled 10 receptions for 149 yards and one touchdown grab.

This season with Detroit, Hall has six receptions for 240 yards and one touchdown.

During Friday's media session, Matt Patricia was asked if Hall's role could be expanded in the Lions offense.

"His package is obviously highlighted by the balls thrown down the field to him and he is making some great plays," Patricia replied. "But there are a lot of routes that he is involved in right now. Maybe the ball necessarily has not gone to him in those situations. I think he's just evolved as a receiver. His routes have gotten a lot better. His attention to detail is really good."

What has impressed Patricia has been how much Hall has grown as a player this season. "When you go into games sometimes you don't see the full game plan. I would say he is one who has increased his packages, his availability to do some of the things we are doing every single week, which is giving him more and he handles it every single week." 

Both Matthew Stafford and backup Jeff Driskel have connected with Hall on deep balls effectively. Look for that to continue the rest of the season. If Hall continues to evolve as Patricia has indicated, then look for him to be targeted more and involved more in the Lions offense the remainder of the season.

