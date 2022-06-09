Quintez Cephus: 'It Sucked' Getting Hurt Last Year

Detroit Lions third-year wide receiver Quintez Cephus reflects on having his 2021 season ended prematurely and being motivated to prove his worth this upcoming season.

Wide receiver Quintez Cephus was one of several Detroit Lions players whose 2021 season was cut short by the injury bug.

The 2020 fifth-round pick (No. 166 overall) got off to a solid start to last season, catching 15 balls for 204 yards and two touchdowns through five games. But, then he suffered a season-ending collarbone injury in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings.

In his last two games in 2021, the Wisconsin product hauled in seven receptions, on eight targets, for 121 yards, with an average of 17.29 yards per reception.

So, the then second-year pro had begun to create some positive momentum for himself prior to the injury.

"It sucked honestly. Not being able to be out here and do what I love to do," Cephus told reporters Wednesday at minicamp practice. "But, yeah, got off to a great start. Just wanted to take advantage of my opportunities. It ended quicker than I wanted to, but that sucked. But, I was able to get back."

Cephus was able to recover from the ailment and get back on the field at the Lions' Allen Park practice facility. And, the third-year receiver has already made his mark. He made a must-see, one-handed catch at Tuesday's practice.

He'll have to produce a lot more of those types of catches -- and big plays in general -- to garner quality playing time in 2022, though. He faces stiff competition at the receiver position, with Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark, Jameson Williams (once healthy) and Josh Reynolds all expected to be ahead of him on the depth chart.

There's also Kalif Raymond, who's already locked into a roster spot as a result of his duties as the team's No. 1 punt returner.

So, Cephus very well could be fighting for the sixth and final receiver spot throughout minicamp and the rest of the preseason.

For Cephus, it's offered him an extra source of motivation, as he gets ready for the upcoming season.

"I always feel like I got something to prove. That's what I was planning on doing, every time I get on the field," Cephus expressed. "You know, not being able to finish that (last season), but getting back, you know, I had that same mindset. Just a lot to prove to myself, to everybody, that I can make plays. And, that's really what I want to do."

Cephus will likely be up for the final receiver position with Trinity Benson, whom the Lions traded for on cut-down day last year.

Benson went on to struggle in his inaugural season in Detroit, amassing just 10 catches for 103 yards, on 22 targets. He's put together a nice string of practices this spring, but so has Cephus so far.

"He put in the work,” Detroit head coach Dan Campbell said about Cephus. “He’s doing what we asked him to do.

“Last year kind of put him in a competitive environment. All of sudden, he shows up, and that’s when you really feel him. (Tuesday), we get one of those competitive environments, and he showed up again. We don’t ignore those things. I don’t ignore them, you know? So, it was good to see (that) out of him. We thought he did well."

With the competition expected to continue to be stiff in Detroit's receivers room, the eyes of Campbell and Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will remain glued to Cephus and his receiving counterparts. And, the third-year NFL wideout understands that he's going to need to continue to make plays during camp season to prove his worth.

"We all watch the film," Cephus said. "We all come out here wanting to compete and wanting to show up on the film, when we go back in the meeting room. We come out here to make plays and compete with each other."