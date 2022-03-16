D.J. Chark Jr. Contract Details Revealed
Free agent wide receiver D.J. Chark Jr. will sign a one-year, $10 million contract with the Lions.
It may end up being the largest contract the Lions hand out to another team's free agent this offseason.
The agreement is fully guaranteed, but also contains two voidable years for salary cap purposes.
Despite his fully guaranteed contract, the speedy wideout will not count $10 million against the cap his first season.
According to OverTheCap.com, Chark Jr. will count $4,023,333 against the cap in 2022, leaving the Lions more salary cap space to sign other potential free agents on both sides of the football.
In 2023, the 25-year-old will count $5,976,667 against the cap.
Safety Tracy Walker, who agreed to a three-year, $25 million contract this week, believes the Lions have added a "complete" receiver to the offense.
The Detroit Lions have been awarded compensatory picks for the first time in six years.
Safety Tracy Walker explained why re-signing with the Detroit Lions was the best decision he could make for his future.
“Man, he can take the top off on you quick. He’s a go-getter. He’s a complete receiver," Walker said. "He’s somebody you can line up on the back side by his self and he’s going to make plays. So now the job for us is just get him the ball."
2022 salary
- Base salary: $1,035,000
- Prorated bonus: $2,988,333
- Guarantees: $1,035,000
- Cap number: $4,023,333
- Dead cap: $10,000,000
