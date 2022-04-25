Chirco: Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft 3.0

The Detroit Lions focus heavily on defense with their early selections in this latest mock draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off this Thursday from Las Vegas, with the Detroit Lions on the clock for the first time of the night at No. 2 overall.

With that said, it's time for my final seven-round mock draft for SI All Lions.

Here are my predictions now for who Brad Holmes and the Lions will select with their eight total picks.

First round, No. 2 overall: Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

The hometown kid falls to the Lions at No. 2. Hutchinson previously seemed like a shoe-in for the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 1 overall pick. Yet, in recent weeks, steam has picked up regarding the Jaguars selecting Georgia EDGE Travon Walker.

In my last mock, I'm predicting such will happen, allowing Hutchinson, a potentially generational pass rusher, to fall into the laps of the Lions. This, to me, is a dream scenario for Detroit that will have the team rushing to turn its draft card in once the No. 2 pick rolls around.

Junfu Han, USA TODAY NETWORK

First round, No. 32 overall: Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

Speaking of University of Georgia defenders, the Lions get a standout one here in Dean.

The 6-foot, 225-pounder has the potential to come into Detroit and immediately boost the productivity of the team's linebackers unit. He'd be a home-run pick for Holmes & Co. at No. 32.

Second round, No. 34 overall: Georgia WR George Pickens

The Lions get their "X" receiver at No. 34 and select Pickens.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder can get downfield with ease, which is supplemented by his high-quality verticality and hands.

He'd be a perfect complement to Detroit slot receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and he'd be a great value pick for the Lions with their second-round selection.

Joshua Bickel, USA TODAY Sports

Third round, No. 66 overall: Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant

Back to the defensive side of the football here, as I go with one of my favorite draft prospects.

At this point in my mock, the Lions have yet to address the secondary, and it's a big need for the organization entering this week's draft. It's why Bryant is a slam-dunk pick at No. 66.

While he didn't receive as many headlines as his former Cincinnati teammate and fellow play-making cornerback Ahmad Gardner, Bryant has the potential to be a top-tier corner at the next level, as well.

He could be an asset in Detroit's secondary from day one, and he'd be a nice value selection at this spot in the third round.

Third round, No. 97 overall: Maryland S Nick Cross

The Lions continue to beef up their secondary with this pick here.

Cross is a developmental prospect, but on the flip side, does possess the physical skill set of a starting free safety at the NFL level. He offers a high degree of athleticism, and has shown to be proficient at both stopping the run and lining up in the slot against tight ends. This versatility is a large reason why I like him for Detroit.

With some proper seasoning and tutelage from his position coach at the next level (i.e. Lions defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant), I believe Cross could turn out to be one of the hidden gems of this year's draft class. He'd be a nice find for Detroit's front office at No. 97.

Fifth round, No. 177 overall: Tennessee OL Cade Mays

The Lions add some depth to their offensive line with this pick here, and boy, is it needed after what Detroit's O-line went through a season ago. The line was significantly impacted by the injury bug, with starting center Frank Ragnow and starting left tackle Taylor Decker both suiting up for less than 10 games in 2021. They also failed to play a single game together.

Enter Mays, who would provide the Lions with some nice versatility with his ability to start all along the offensive line.

He'd be a solid acquisition by Holmes & Co. at this spot in the draft.

Sixth round, No. 181 overall: Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton

Sure, wide receiver isn't a pressing need for the Lions at this point, after already picking up Pickens in round two. However, it wouldn't hurt to add further depth to the team's receivers room, which was far from a strength a season ago.

Thornton, standing in at 6-foot-2 and 177 pounds, is an absolute speedster who profiles as a vertical threat at the next level.

For a Lions offense that was basically devoid of a deep passing game last season, Thornton could provide some immediate value. He'd be the definition of a solid pickup at this advanced stage in the draft.

Sixth round, No. 217 overall: Florida A&M S Markquese Bell

The Lions round out their draft by taking a small-school product in Bell.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound safety possesses 33-inch arms, which allow him to be disruptive in pass coverage. He also excels against the run, and is known for using his high-end physicality to take down ball-carriers.

Additionally, his aggressive nature fits the makeup of a Dan Campbell-led team. I think Bell would be a nice find for Detroit with its last pick in the 2022 draft.