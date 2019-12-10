Lion
Chris Spielman Criticized Heavily by Lions Fans for Recent Comments

John Maakaron

Chris Spielman is being heavily criticized and challenged by Lions fans online who refuse to accept his premise that patience is needed with General Manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia. 

During the fourth quarter of the Lions game against the Vikings, play-by-play announcer Thom Brennaman discussed with Spielman the current state of the franchise. 

“Well,” Spielman said, “I think the Lions as an organization made a decision to rebuild. It’s like renovating the house. Sometimes you’ve got to tear it down to the studs. They’re changing what type of team they are and it’s my opinion that you have to be a little bit patient with that. I have numbers to back that up.

“And you have to let these guys (Quinn and Patricia) do it. I think there needs to be substantial improvement but they need another year to get that done.”

Earlier Tuesday, Spielman replied to several tweets criticizing his comments. 

Here is a sample of the tweets sent to Spielman:

WR Marvin Jones placed on Injured Reserve

