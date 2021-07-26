Sports Illustrated home
Christen Harper Can Appear in SI's Swimsuit Magazine in 2022: Here's How

Christen Harper can appear in SI's Swimsuit Magazine in 2022 if fans vote often enough. Read more on where and how to vote.
Author:

Christen Harper, girlfriend of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, is honored to be featured in this year's edition of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Magazine

"SI is the reason I became a model and for years I tried to get a casting with them but never quite made it," said Harper. "Instead of just accepting that and moving on I decided to take things into my own hands and chase this dream myself!”

Harper, who is signed with Wilhelmina, now has an opportunity to be featured again next year. 

She recently posted on her Instagram page, "Click the link in my bio and vote a million times (lol) if you want to see me come back as a ROOKIE in the magazine next year. VOTE VOTE VOTE. Let me know in the comments if you voted!!!"

"Even in the smallest terms, this brand has always been pushing boundaries," said MJ Day, editor in chief of SI Swim. "I'm really confident in that. I have absolutely zero regrets about what we've done with the brand and what we continue to do for women."

As expected, Goff acknowledged quickly that he voted for his significant other. 

Click here to vote for Harper to be featured again. 

