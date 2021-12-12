Look: Christen Harper Is Living Her Best Life

Jared Goff's girlfriend will be featured in more Sports Illustrated swimsuit editions in 2022.

Even though Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff accidentally revealed the location of girlfriend Christen Harper's Sports Illustrated photo shoot, it did not stop his girlfriend from sharing her excitement at being named one of two rookies in SI's Swim Search.

Harper shared, "This is truly a full circle moment for me -- had I never opened up an issue of Sports Illustrated Swim 13 years ago I don't know if I would be the same woman I am today.”

Being named a Rookie for a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition has been coveted by models for decades.

This year's finalists included athletes, models, entrepreneurs, students, moms and more. The winners were selected based on alignment with the SI's mission and values.

“We are excited to announce this year's Swim Search winners are Katie Austin and Christen Harper. After a year and a half long dedication to the Swim Search process, the two standouts will be named the first Rookies of the 2022 issue," says SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day. "Katie and Christen's professionalism and potential represent the ethos of the SI Swimsuit brand. They have fully embraced the brand's mission to support one another and Swim Search community with respect and enthusiasm all while aspiring to be something greater than themselves. We cannot wait to see what the future holds for them.”

Harper again shared her excitement on social media this past week.

