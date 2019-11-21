Lion
Clinton Portis: 'I am Glad they Didn't Draft Me'

John Maakaron

In a video featured on Redskins.com, former NFL running back Clinton Portis shared back in 2002 he really believed the Detroit Lions would draft him with the number three selection in the NFL Draft.

"Before the draft, I just really assumed I was going to the Detroit Lions," Portis said. "Every team that I interviewed with and every team that asked me where should you go, I said the Detroit Lions or you should trade with them."

"Dead serious, I felt like I would be the third pick in the draft to the Detroit Lions after running a 4.27 (forty-yard dash) for my pro-day. I benched 225 seven times for pro-day. I felt like my stock should be rising. I felt like I was shooting up the charts like no other," said Portis.

Portis indicated he still to this day believes he should have been a top-10 selection in that year's draft. He ended up being selected 51st in the second round by the Denver Broncos in the 2002 NFL Draft.

The only two players he legitimately felt should have been selected ahead of him were Ed Reed and Julius Peppers. 

After reviewing Joey Harrington's career stats, Portis states, "I am glad they didn't draft me. I felt like I was going to be the next Barry Sanders. It was going to be the perfect fit. Trying to bring life back to that organization with the running game. But I did not get that opportunity."

To Watch Entire Clinton Portis Video 

