Clues Regarding Lions Current Linebacker, Tight End Depth Chart

The construction of the Detroit Lions 53-man roster will be an exhaustive overall process.

Two positions that head coach Dan Campbell has shared his opinions on during training camp reveal clues regarding how the actual depth chart is shaking out.

One of the biggest question marks entering the season involves who will play alongside tight end T.J. Hockenson.

“I kind of look at as you need three guys and we’ve got T.J. Hockenson that we certainly like and feel good about what he can do in the pass game, and I think as a bonus he can do some things in the run game,” Campbell explained. “You need a blocker, which is where I think Brock Wright and where (Garrett) Griffin are battling it out right now. And then I think you need a hybrid, you need somebody like (Shane) Zylstra that you think can do, he’s a jack of all trades, he can do a little bit of everything.”

With Hockenson and Zylstra likely locking up a roster spot, the next few weeks will be key for the many other tight ends on the roster.

A name to watch out for, who could start the season lower on the depth chart or on the practice squad is James Mitchell.

He has been receiving increased reps, but is not at the level to challenge those at the top of the depth chart.

Another player to watch this preseason is Devin Funchess. If he can reclaim some of the magic he was able to make with the Panthers, he will work his way into the conversation. But, at this point in training camp, he is on the outside looking in.

Despite the outside noise regarding the potential weakness at linebacker, Campbell and the coaching staff have remained steadfast in their belief the the talent currently on the roster is enough to compete and play at a high level this season.

"I think there’s enough talent that’s in that room and in those players, that the competition is going to pull out the most of that group," said Campbell. "And whoever comes out of it, the two or three -- hell, it could be these two or the starters in base, and these two are the starters in sub-defense or nickel-defense. I mean that could happen. I think these guys are good enough to play in this League, and so when you have all those guys in a room and you’re asking them to compete, I think what comes out of the ashes here is going to be pretty good. I just do.”

Veterans Alex Anzalone and Chris Board appear to be locks to earn a roster spot.

The remaining battles are intriguing, due to the praise the coaching staff has given Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriquez, who likely round out the top four spots on the depth chart.

A name to watch out for moving forward is Shawn Dion-Hamilton, who also has been drawing praise for his play at training camp.

Despite returning, veteran Jarrad Davis seems to be a long shot to make this roster.