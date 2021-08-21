'I'm Back': Return of CM Punk Goes Viral

'I'm Back.'

After seven years away from the world of professional wrestling (2,766 days), CM Punk made his return to the squared circle Friday night as a member of All Elite Wrestling.

The news of his pending return has made it's way across the internet for weeks, and finally culminated with one of the best entrances in the history of professional wrestling.

As TNT's Rampage kicked off, fans in Chicago were already chanting his name.

When his music hit just after the beginning of the show, the crowd erupted and gave the 42-year-old wrestling legend one of the loudest ovation's ever heard.

The video of his return has already gone viral, as it has been viewed over 1.1 million times in less than one hour.

According to Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, "Punk -- who is 42-year-old Phil Brooks -- remains a unique entity in pro wrestling. He was an indie wrestling icon before elevating himself to a whole new tier of stardom in WWE. His promos are some of the most compelling in the history of the industry, with his “Pipe Bomb” promo from June 2011 standing the test time as a signature moment of Monday Night Raw."

Punk will make his in-ring return Saturday, September 5 at the All Out pay-per-view against Darby Allin.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER