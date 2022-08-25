Skip to main content

WR Cole Beasley Says Dan Campbell 'Awesome Coach to Play For'

Former Buffalo Bills WR Cole Beasley has nice things to say about Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

The portrayal of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during the past three weeks "Hard Knocks" has aired has been quite positive. 

After delivering several impactful speeches to a young football team, many have noted just how relatable and likable Campbell is for National Football Players, especially those with not a significant amount of playing experience. 

Following the team's preseason loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Campbell's speech just may be the launching point for the team to turn the corner in a positive direction. 

“If we want to go where we want to go, we have to get all the rest of this f***ing sh*t out of our stuff man. All of this dirt, everything that’s in our f***ing jeans," Campbell told his team. "This last bit of losing has to get out of here. The sh*t that f***ing crushes us. That costs us a fu***ing game. That costs you a season. Cost you the playoffs. Cost you a championship game. Costs you a Super Bowl. Like, that’s the sh*t we got to get out."

One veteran wide receiver certainly took notice. 

Cole Beasley, 33, is a free agent who last played with the Buffalo Bills. 

After observing Campbell on the popular HBO football series, Beasley took to social media and was complimentary of Detroit's head coach. 

"Man Dan Campbell seems like an awesome coach to play for," Beasley tweeted. 

The former Bills wideout considered a potential return to Buffalo but the Bills signed other free agents receivers. 

His release in March saved the team $6 million on the salary cap. 

