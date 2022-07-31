DeShon Elliott Reveals How Defense Is Different Than Baltimore Ravens

In Aaron Glenn's defensive scheme, safeties will play a significant role in communication and identifying what the opposing offense is trying to accomplish on each play.

For veteran DeShon Elliott, a meeting with Glenn and the Detroit Lions convinced him Detroit was the place where he could prove he be productive in the NFL.

"It’s a blessing to be here, first and foremost. I’m happy to be in a place that wants me so I feel great about that. It’s an adjustment. I’m still new, but I’m trying to learn on the fly," he said, following training camp practice on Saturday. "I’m pretty hard on myself. I feel like I’m not doing enough right now, but I’ll get there eventually.

With AG’s defense, even before I got here, on my visit he was telling me how it’s like a safety-ran defense. That’s one of the big reasons why I wanted to come here, so I can prove a point that I can be a great safety in this league."

Prior to signing with Detroit, the veteran defensive back has landed on the injured reserve list in three of his four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

In 2020, Elliott showcased what he could accomplish, as he recorded a career-high 80 tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, five quarterback hits, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles for one of the league's top scoring defenses that year.

"Just playing along with Tracy (Walker), and even today if you saw, he just helped me out with the little things and the little detail things. Not necessarily the playbook, just the footwork and how they want things to be played," Elliott said. "So I appreciate him for that and just him taking me in with open arms. Actually, I’m starting to grow a lot with that guy. So I appreciate that a lot from him."

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

A big component of what Detroit's coaching staff is seeking from their safeties is being disciplined with their eyes. Elliott was also asked to comment on what the differences were between the Ravens defense and what he is learning in Glenn's scheme.

"More disciplined, eyes-wise," he replied. "That’s the biggest thing. I’m used to being able to play with my eyes but now I’ve got to be more disciplined and match guys. It’s really just discipline, I’ll be fine though. It’s okay."

Both Walker and Elliott, who do not shy away from physical contact, are excited to learn under Glenn, due to safeties being able to showcase their skills and make plays regularly.

"The defense is built for the safety to make plays," Elliott commented. "You look at the guys that AG’s coached, Marcus Williams, Malcolm Jenkins. And Aubrey Pleasant, who he’s coached. He’s coached John Johnson and guys like that. With that being said, those guys went on to be great players in this league. I feel like if they can be successful, then so can we."

