What Detroit Lions Are Getting in Cornerback Mike Hughes

Joshua Brisco covers the Kansas City Chiefs for SI's Arrowhead Report.

He answered five questions to help supporters of the Lions get to know new cornerback Mike Hughes.

1.) What are the Detroit Lions getting in cornerback Mike Hughes?

Joshua Brisco: The Lions are taking a shot. It's very similar to what the Chiefs did when they traded for Hughes last year, hoping to unlock a little more from a cornerback who came into the league as a highly-touted prospect but just hasn't found consistency at the professional level. He did stay healthy in 2021, something he hadn't consistently done since entering the league.

2.) How would you describe his 2021 season in Kansas City?

Brisco: In his year with the Chiefs, Hughes was an up-and-down experiment. The Chiefs love to bring in former high draft picks for another chance, and Hughes was neither a total liability nor an enormous success. If Hughes is an every-down outside corner, your cornerback group is probably not in great shape. If he's your fourth corner, he's fully qualified to step in when required, and he'll both make and allow enough big plays to remind you of his rollercoaster nature.

3.) What are his biggest strengths?

Brisco: Hughes showed a fabulous punch-out move in one game against the Raiders when he forced two fumbles and scooped-and-scored another, and he's also a solid return man who arguably should have gotten more work in that realm for the Chiefs. In total, he played 45% of the team's defensive snaps and 38% of the special teams snaps, though he only returned six punts and one kickoff, including the playoffs.

4.) What is one thing Lions fans may not know about Hughes?

Brisco: He really made a strong first impression when he showed up to training camp wearing iced-out No. 21 earrings. I'm kind of joking, but not really. He gives off strong shutdown-corner vibes despite not exactly securing that reputation on the field. He has the attitude for the position.

5.) Hughes struggled playing in the slot in Minnesota, but seemed to have more success playing on the outside with the Chiefs. What is the best way the Lions can use Hughes in their defense?

Brisco: I absolutely think that Hughes is at his best on the boundary, and it's also where the Chiefs needed him. L'Jarius Sneed and Rashad Fenton both earned their role in the slot, and Hughes fits the mold of your typical outside corner. At this point, betting on him to reach his pre-draft ceiling may be a bit over-optimistic, but as a veteran who will make a few plays (and get beat by some of the NFL's better pass-catchers), he should be a fine addition on a one-year deal.