How Detroit Lions Can Add $17 Million in Cap Space
The Detroit Lions front office still has high hopes that quarterback Jared Goff can win games in Motown.
"Jared, I can't say enough about his resiliency, and I've been talking about it at length," general manager Brad Holmes told reporters. "You guys have heard me talk about it all of the time about just the mental toughness and the physical toughness and his resiliency. That's why he fit from the very get-go."
While the team can easily move on from Goff's contract following the 2022 season, a restructuring of his current contract could add $16,776,667 in additional cap space for the front office to work with in 2022.
The 27-year-old's 2022 base base salary would be reduced from $10.6 million to $1 million.
Goff would go from currently having $15 million in guaranteed money to now securing $40.1 million guaranteed.
If Holmes and the front office decide to restructure his deal, the organization would essentially be handcuffed to the veteran quarterback for the next few seasons, as his cap number would be ridiculously high to move on from.
|Year
|Base salary
|Prorated bonus
|Additional bonus
|Cap number
2022
$10,650,000
$5,000,000
$15,500,000
$31,150,000
2023
$20,650,000
$5,000,000
$5,000,00
$30,650,000
2024
$21,650,064
$5,000,000
$5,000,000
$31,650,064
|Year
|Base salary
|Prorated bonus
|Additional bonuses
|Cap number
2022
$1,000,000
$13,383,333
0
$14,383,333
2023
$20,650,000
$13,383,333
$5,000,000
$39,033,333
2024
$21,650,064
$13,383,334
$5,000,000
$40,033,398
