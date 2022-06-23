Could Ndamukong Suh Help Lions' Defense?

Read more on whether defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh could help the Detroit Lions' defense.

When looking at Ndamukong Suh’s year-by-year stats and overall career numbers, he has had a Hall of Fame career.

How the Lions ever let him get away is beyond me.

Not only that, but Suh’s durability for someone who plays in the violent world of the trenches is astonishing.

Last season, Suh logged 717 defensive snaps (62.84 percent).

Over the span of his career, he has only missed two games in 12 seasons, while playing for four different teams (the Lions, the Dolphins, the Rams and the Buccaneers).

It begs the question: Could Suh help the Lions going forward?

Absolutely, I believe he can.

Why?

For starters, maybe the most amazing thing about Suh is the fact he has put together back-to-back six-sack seasons the past two seasons in Tampa Bay.

To be able to generate that kind of pressure (19 pressures in 2021) from the interior of the defensive line is incredible from somebody who has as many miles on the speedometer as Suh.

When looking at his stats from last season, nothing knocks your socks off in any particular game. What stands out, though, is his consistent production (27 tackles, 15 solo, six sacks and one fumble recovery) over the span of the season.

The only question is: Will Suh be a player who declines slowly, or will his production fall off a cliff?

Time will tell.

However, can he add something to the interior of a Lions defensive line that put up a total of four sacks last season?

Yes.

Suh likely could add sack/pressure production, and if nothing else, he could be an incredible presence from a leadership and mentorship standpoint.

These are the types of investments winning organizations make, and organizations who are attempting to build a winning culture see this kind of a move as a win.

Suh would be coming back to Detroit with a Super Bowl ring from Tampa Bay. Adding that kind of presence to the locker room goes a long way, in terms of building a winning culture.

Last season, Suh signed a one-year deal with the Bucs for $9 million. The Lions could make that number happen.

The Lions need to make it happen and sell Suh on "coming home" to finish out his career.

Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports

#93 Ndamukong Suh - 6-foot-4, 307 pounds

2021 Tampa Bay game film reviewed: (10/14) PHI, (12/5) ATL and (1/23) LAR

Grade: B

Scouting Report

High-cut, rock-solid frame with long arms. Plays with a good motor and technique. Rotational, three-down interior defender who brings it, and he is a consistent source of pressure. Flips back and forth at both tackle spots. Plays like football is important to him. Really strong effort for any tenure level, but especially his. Still looks like he enjoys the game. Shows some visible emotion. Combines excellent hand usage, aggressive brute power and effort to push inward. Works to regularly collapse the pocket and get to the passer. Flashed spin and swim moves, as well as the ability to shoot gaps. More often than not, brings a no-nonsense, no-frills approach. Able to still dominate guards once in a while. Can get stalemated, too, and occasionally gets double-teamed. Mixed results. A real presence inside that guards need to give a strong effort against to stop.

Against the run, often gets tied up, but has the girth to hold the point and hold his ground. Below-average disengage and shed. Sometimes, runners are able to scoot right past him. Will fight inside occasionally and make a strong tackle. Still likes to bang around inside. At this point of his career, more productive and valuable as a pass-rusher than a run defender. A true professional who a team can win with. Not showing signs of decline. Looked good in his final game with Tampa Bay.

Having someone the caliber of Suh for Detroit would make everyone better around him. His presence would free up the ends more, and it would open up more possibilities for blitzes.

Suh is the type of veteran who can enhance things schematically for Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

The hardest part will be convincing Suh to come back home.

Suh may be more intrigued by the idea of going to a team who is perceived to have a solid chance of winning a ring, which would solidify his place one day in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.