Campbell on Timing of Muhlbach's Release: 'I'm an A**hole'

The Detroit Lions organization took some criticism from supporters of the team after releasing long snapper Don Muhlbach on the date of his 40th birthday.

When asked by the media his reaction to some criticism the team has received, head coach Dan Campbell shouldered the blame for the timing of the surprising announcement of Muhlbach's release.

"There's no way to sugarcoat that. I'm an a**hole. That's about the best way to put it. There's no way around it, really" he said. "Ultimately, it falls on me. That's my fault."

Campbell also provided updates on whether significant offensive weapons would suit up and play Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the second preseason game that will take place on the road, Campbell expressed that he is leaning towards sitting a few more veterans against Pittsburgh, including quarterback Jared Goff.

For running back D'Andre Swift, he will likely increase his workload at Thursday's practice, but he isn't likely to suit up.

The same will likely apply to tight end T.J. Hockenson. The third-year tight end will not suit up and play Saturday after missing the team's first preseason contest against the Buffalo Bills.

Whatever the Lions plan is for this week, Campbell said the plan for next week Friday against the Indianapolis Colts would be similar in terms of which players would be held out for precautionary measures.

