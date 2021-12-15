Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Dan Campbell Addresses Kayvon Thibodeux Rumors

    Dan Campbell was asked at his Wednesday media session if the Lions top draft target in 2022 was Kayvon Thibodeux.
    Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has now been asked twice about the 2022 NFL Draft. 

    In what surely will be the dominant focus for the next few months, it was interesting that NFL reporter Josina Anderson reported on the Lions potential top draft target Wednesday morning. 

    "If the #Lions have the #1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, I'm told the current mindset is to select Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, per league source. No mock needed," Anderson reported on Wednesday. 

    At this point in the season, Campbell and the team's coaching staff have not spent a vast amount of time scouting the college prospects. 

    The roster has been in flux the past few weeks, as the team has been dealing with a flu outbreak and the coronavirus. 

    As a result, the team has added several new players to the roster to replace those who are absent. 

    “Is the draft within the next day or so?” Campbell replied when asked about Anderson's report. “Because then I would be very interested, but right now, no. I really don’t get involved. That’s (general manager) Brad’s (Holmes’) department right now. I’m so focused on what we have here and getting prepared for Arizona, to be honest with you.”

