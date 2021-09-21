September 21, 2021
Campbell on 'Same Old Lions' Mentality: 'I Don't Want to See That Sh*t'

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked about the 'same old Lions' mentality after the loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is not looking to sit around and sulk after his team started the 2021 season with an 0-2 record. 

Unfortunately, an all too common phrase that gets thrown around that encompasses the ills of the Lions' organization reared it's ugly head following the conclusion of the Monday Night Football contest against the Green Bay Packers.

"Same old Lions" or "SOL" has become the phrase commonly known by supporters to describe the longtime struggles of the organization, both on and off the field. 

After the conclusion of the Lions 35-17 loss to the Packers, Campbell was asked about how he could prevent mistakes from occurring repeatedly and avoiding the "SOL" mentality from creeping into the locker room.  

“I just tell them I don’t want to see that sh*t. They come in, I’m not that type of person," Campbell told reporters postgame. "I’m not a negative person. I’m all about going to work. I want guy's who are resilient, that are willing to go back to work. They love ball. They’re going to clean up their mistakes. Those are the guys I’m looking for. I’m not a sulker."

Campbell added, "You’re not going to get me down. And those are the types of people I want around me. I want guys who are looking for solutions. We’re going to fix our mess because we put ourselves in this mess. That’s what I’m looking for. I think we’re going to be just fine. We’re going to be upbeat. And you know what? It should sting. I hope it does sting. It stings me. And that’s okay. But that doesn’t mean you have to be negative or kick the dirt or anything else. And I don’t want those types of guys around here.”

