Dan Campbell: Not Secret 'Nobody Expects Us To Do Much'

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell still believes the 2021 roster has enough talent to win games this season.

The primary focus of the Detroit Lions' roster and coaching staff is not to spend time reacting to the low expectations of supporters and media pundits.

According to a recent ESPN projection, the Lions are expected to finish in the bottom three in the entire National Football League on both the offensive and defensive side of the football when the season concludes.

Head coach Dan Campbell is obviously aware of what others say about his team and the low expectations in terms of the numbers of wins the team will finish with in 2021, but he explained what his team's focus will be on this week ahead of their season opener.

"I don’t think it’s any secret that nobody expects us to do much, and so yeah, that’s part of it. It doesn’t mean anything if we don’t go out and do our job," Campbell told reporters on Monday.

He added, "If I don’t do my job, it doesn’t matter that you think we’re better than somebody else thinks, or we should be thought of as better than that. That drives you a little bit, but the focus has to be on doing your freaking job. Every one of us, man. Coaches, players, you got a job to do, and let’s go do it, man. You focus on that, and give it your full attention, and don’t worry about anything else. I think that’s got to be what we’re focused on.”

